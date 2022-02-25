With the weekend finally here, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have loads of deep discounts on all sorts of streaming devices and TVs that will surely enhance your entertainment experience.

If you're looking to upgrade your TV, or your old streaming device is starting to slow down, then we found the best weekend deals for you.

Scroll down and shop all the savings below:

Roku Streaming Stick+

Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: $45

On sale for $45 (was $60) at Best Buy, the Roku Streaming Stick+ not only gives you quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and other services, but it also streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K (when paired with a 4K TV). It also comes with a remote that has voice search and a headphone jack built-in for private listening, if you opt to watch late at night.

In addition, this Roku streamer also comes with 30 days of fuboTV Pro (a $93 value) and three months of Apple TV+ (a $15 value) for free.





GooDee HD Digital Video Projector



Regular price: $370

$370 Sale price: $200 (lowest price ever)

Movie night under the stars this spring? This GooDee HD Video Projector can make it happen and it's on sale for $200, or $170 off, at Amazon. That's nearly half off its list price. The digital projector features two HDMI ports at its rear, so you can plug in your streaming device of choice to start watching at just about any location -- even outside. Just project the image onto a projection screen or large white bed sheet to watch an image that's up to a whopping 25 feet high.





Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV



Regular price: $470

$470 Sale price: $320 (lowest price ever)

Amazon's own Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV is on sale for $320, or $150 off its list price. That's a 30 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever. It's powered with the Alexa voice assistant and Fire OS for instant access to Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+, HBO Max, of course Prime Video, and much more. The TV also has a 4K Ultra HD picture quality for sharp detail and brilliant colors.

Meanwhile, the Fire TV also comes with a free Echo Dot (a $40 value) with promo code "FTVDOT22" at checkout. Just add both devices to your cart and then use the code. This smart home speaker is great if you want to beef up this 4K TV's audio on the cheap.





TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Regular price: $830

$830 Sale price: $600

On sale for $600, or $230 off, at Best Buy, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is a wallet-friendly 4K TV that runs Android TV for access to Netflix, YouTube TV, Disney+, Twitch, HBO Max, and more. And with three HDMI ports, you can add a soundbar, Blu-ray player, and gaming console for the ultimate entertainment centerpiece.





Vizio 75-inch M6 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV



Regular price: $1,000

$1,000 Sale price: $728 (lowest price ever)

Available at Amazon, the Vizio 75-inch M6 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV -- which is on sale for $728, or $272 off -- features the company's SmartCast for access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more. It also features both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in, so this 4K TV is compatible with Apple iPhones and iPads, as well as Android smartphones and tablets, alike.