Start off your week on the right foot with something new to watch at the end of your work day.

We rounded up some of the best deals to get the most out of your streaming entertainment. If you've been meaning to catch up or discover new TV shows and movies, then we've got you covered with a deal on Starz for $20 for six months, just in time to catch the new season of Outlander streaming. Looking for a new streaming device? One of Roku's newest models is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

Scroll down and shop these offers and more of the best streaming deals this week, below:

Starz



Regular price: $9/mo. ($54 for six months in total)

$9/mo. ($54 for six months in total) Sale price: $20 for six months

Right now, Starz is on sale for just $20 for six months, a whopping 63 percent discount (this deal breaks down to a little more than $3/mo. for six months). The premium streaming service offers awards-worthy originals, such as Outlander, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Heels, BMF, and much more, while Starz also has popular movies, including Don't Breathe 2, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Spiral: From The Book of Saw, and many others.





Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $30

College basketball fans rejoice! This week, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30, or $20 off, at Amazon. That's a 40 percent savings on this very popular streaming device. However, to make this deal sweeter, the retail giant is also throwing in free access to Sling TV for 14 days, so college basketball fans can catch March Madness on CBS (available over-the-air), TBS, TNT, and truTV (available with Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue packages).





Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Regular price: $70

$70 Sale price: $49 (lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ on sale for $49, or $21 off its list price. That's a 30 percent savings and the streaming device's all-time lowest price ever. It's one of the easiest and quickest ways to convert an old TV into a smart TV with access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ even comes with a handy remote for voice search and hands-free navigation.





Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $99

The Roku Streambar, which is on sale for $99, or $31 off, at Amazon, is a fantastic all-in-one streaming device and soundbar. It offers the best of both worlds with access to popular streaming channels like Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and more -- thanks to Roku inside; while the Roku Streambar is a powerful soundbar with robust and rich audio -- thanks to Dolby Audio. It's an ideal addition to a bedroom or guest room TV.





TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV



Regular price: $1,300

$1,300 Sale price: $750

On sale for $750 (down from $1,300) at Amazon, the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV features a massive 75-inch display, a brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp picture quality, and Roku built-in for access to the best streaming apps around. This 4K TV is a fantastic entry-level model, if you're looking to upgrade from HD to 4K, while it's also the perfect size for just about any living room, home office, or basement "man-cave."