Starz

Regular price: $9/mo. ($27 for three months in total)

$9/mo. ($27 for three months in total) Sale price: $5/mo. for three months

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score nearly half off a three-month subscription to Starz via Prime Video. Normally priced at $9/mo., Amazon has Starz going for just $5/mo. for three months. That's a 45 percent savings on the premium streaming service.

Starz offers exclusive awards-worthy titles, including Outlander, American Gods, Party Down, The Girlfriend Experience, BMF, and much more, while the service also has hit movies, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and others.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here to take advantage of this Starz deal.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Regular price: $70

$70 Sale price: $49 (all-time lowest price)

This week, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ on sale for just $49, or $21 off, at Amazon. That's a 30 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever. The streaming stick is ideal for streaming top streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, and more, while its simple menus and easy set-up makes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ a breeze to get up and start streaming.

Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar

Regular price: $229

$229 Sale price: $149

Looking to upgrade your home audio? Amazon has the Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar on sale for $149, or $80 off its list price. That's a 35 percent savings. This TV audio system includes five full-range speakers built-in for clear and crisp sound, while it also comes with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and rumble — so you can really feel all the action. The soundbar is Bluetooth enabled too, so you can sync your smartphone to it for music and podcast streaming.

Apple AirPods Pro

Regular price: $249

$249 Sale price: $175

If you have an Apple TV 4K (or iPhone or iPad), then this deal is for you. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $175, or $74 off, at Amazon. That's a 30 percent savings on the tech company's premium earbuds. The AirPods Pro sync effortlessly with just about every Apple device, including the Apple TV 4K. This means when synced together, you can watch TV with Apple's noise canceling and spatial audio settings for virtual surround sound to really enhance your viewing experience.

Vizio 58-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Regular price: $770

$770 Sale price: $479 (all-time lowest price)

On sale for $479 (was $770), the Vizio 58-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is a fantastic 4K TV that's ideal for a living room, home office, or basement — thanks to its big 58-inch Ultra HD display, sharp and brilliant 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision support, and Vizio SmartCast TV to stream popular apps, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, and much more. It even has Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast built-in, so no matter what kind of smartphone you have, it works with this 4K TV.