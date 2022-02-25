Starting off the work week doesn't have to be a drag, especially since we rounded up the best streaming deals from Amazon and Best Buy.

If you're looking for a new streaming device or thinking about upgrading your TV, we've got you covered with deep discounts on Fire TV Sticks, Roku streamers, TCL 4K TVs, and even a pair of premium Sony headphones. See, isn't your work week already better?

Shop the best deals this week, below:

Amazon Music Unlimited

Regular price: $8/mo. ($24 for three months in total)

$8/mo. ($24 for three months in total) Sale price: Free for three months

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (new subscribers only). Normally $8/mo., the music streaming service features more than 75 million songs from top recording artists, including Adele, Eminem, Kanye West, Beach Bunny, Weezer, Neutral Milk Hotel, and more, as well as 7,000 podcasts from Jon Hamm, Lauren Daigle, Van Jones, and much more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here to take advantage of this music streaming promo.

Fire TV Stick Lite



Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

Want video streaming on the cheap? Right now, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price. That's a 33 percent savings on the retail giant's entry-level video streamer. It's one of the best ways to get instant access to popular streaming apps for your TV, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and much more.

The Fire TV Stick Lite also comes with a 14-day free trial for Sling TV, so you can catch all the March Madness high flying action you can handle. However, if you're not a sports fan, you can still use the extended free trial to watch anything else -- thanks to Sling TV's wide range of channels, including CNN, USA Network, Lifetime, Syfy, History Channel, and more.

Roku Ultra

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $69

Not a fan of Fire TV? Amazon also has the Roku Ultra on sale for $70, or $30 off its retail price. It's a more powerful streaming device that can stream in HD and 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for sharp and brilliant picture quality and immersive and rich audio.

The Roku Ultra makes it possible to get Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and other streaming apps on your TV, while it also comes with a special remote that's built with a headphone jack for private listening, so you can watch TV late at night and not disturb your household. It even comes with a pair of earbuds too!

Sony WH-XB910N Noise Canceling Headphones

Regular price: $250

$250 Sale price: $148

Need a pair of wireless headphones? Right now, the Sony WH-XB910N "Extra Bass" Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones are on sale for $148, or $102 off, at Amazon. That's a 41 percent savings! These Sony headphones feature crisp and clear audio when paired with a Bluetooth-enabled TV or to get the most out of your favorite music and podcasts, especially with extra bass settings built-in. The headphones are also noise-canceling to block just about all ambient and background noise.

TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Regular price: $950

$950 Sale price: $700

On sale for $700, or $250 off, at Best Buy, the TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a great wallet-friendly 4K TV that features a sharp and vivid 4K picture quality, smooth motion and detail, a big 55-inch Ultra HD display, and Google TV inside for access to top streaming channels like Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+, and many more. It also has the Google Assistant voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and easy voice search.

The TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV even comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free, courtesy of Best Buy.