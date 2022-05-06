Mel B, The Circle Netflix

Today, Ozark and Grace and Frankie continue to preside over Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list, holding on to the top 2 spots. No. 3 is the new season of the reality competition The Circle, which is more or less the same as always, except there are now two Spice Girls competing. No. 4 is the docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island, about America's worst nuclear accident, and No. 5 is the Howie Mandel-hosted Bullsh*t the Gameshow. The only new addition to today's list is the Nigerian thriller series Blood Sisters, coming in at No. 8.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

For fans of: Nuclear disasters | Is it good?: It's really interesting

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Trivia, lying, money | Is it good?: If you're looking for something to zone out to for a bit, this will do the trick

Former Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel returns to the game show genre for Bullsh*t, a trivia game show where contestants can still win even if they don't know the answer as long as they can convince a panel of judges that they do know. It's low-stakes fun, even if the cash prizes — contestants can win up to $1 million — are pretty high stakes. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Absolutely crazy wedding drama, ride or die BFF stuff | Is it good?: It's fun and twisty

In this Nigerian drama series, best friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime) are bound together by a dark secret... Kemi accidentally killed Sarah's abusive fiancé moments before they were supposed to get married. Uh oh. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





