Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, May 2 is topped by the final seasons of two of the streaming service's longest-running shows. Crime thriller Ozark is at No. 1, and odd couple comedy Grace and Frankie is at No. 2. Enjoy them now, because this is it. No. 3 is the new Howie Mandel-hosted Bullsh*t: The Game Show, Netflix's purest foray into Deal or No Deal-style game shows yet. Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart is beating at No. 4, and reality hit Selling Sunset is hustling at No. 5.

But just because people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Trivia, lying, money | Is it good?: If you're looking for something to zone out to for a bit, this will do the trick

Former Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel returns to the game show genre for Bullsh*t, a trivia game show where contestants can still win even if they don't know the answer as long as they can convince a panel of judges that they do know. It's low-stakes fun, even if the cash prizes — contestants can win up to $1 million — are pretty high stakes. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 6) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: True crime, clowns | Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

This three-part true crime docuseries about John Wayne Gacy is the follow-up to 2019's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and if you liked that one, you'll probably like this one too. Using previously unheard audio from interviews with Gacy, it doesn't exactly provide any new information, but it does effectively bring you deeper inside the inner workings of the mind of a serial killer. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news of a member of the British Parliament's (Rupert Friend) affair goes public, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 10) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]





