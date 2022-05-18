Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Yesterday, Netflix revealed the weekly Global Top 10 for May 9-15, and it's neck and neck between Ozark and The Lincoln Lawyer for the No. 1 spot, with Ozark on its way down and The Lincoln Lawyer on its way up. The Lincoln Lawyer put up 45 million hours watched in its first weekend of release, which means it will be No. 1 next week. It's at No. 1 on the Daily Top 10 TV Shows list on Wednesday, May 18. Ozark is at No. 2, and No. 3 is World War III, a new stand-up special from Katt Williams, one of America's greatest comedians. Reality hit Bling Empire and cult favorite comedy Workin' Moms round out the top 5. And for the first time since March 25, Bridgerton is not on the list.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet, but expect a lot more of them), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending guilty people, but does like using his Lincoln Navigator as his office. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Will the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Kat Williams: World War III

For fans of: Katt Williams, when famous people talk about COVID | Is it good?: If you're a fan of Williams' whole thing, you'll love it

Katt Williams recorded this special last year in Las Vegas during a particularly crazy COVID surge, which is only worth mentioning because he talks so much about the pandemic and vaccines here. He also talks about his thoughts on Joe Biden, America's history with drugs, and Taco Bell. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

This reality show, now in its second season, is billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description, except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The cast is indeed crazy, rich, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and drama. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when Netflix starting distributing it globally. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its sixth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Time travel, sex, history | Is it good?: Of course

Depending on who you ask, Outlander is either the sexiest show on TV, or it's a historical drama with a touch of sci-fi. Or maybe it's both! In Season 5, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to start a life in North Carolina as they and their family prepare for the Revolutionary War. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: The Fyre Festival, sci-fi mysteries on an island | Is it good?: They just keep making the same show over and over

In this Spanish sci-fi thriller, a group of sexy young influencers go to a beautiful tropical island for a rave, where they drink a mysterious drink. They wake up the next morning, everyone else is gone, and they're trapped in a fortress, being monitored by a drone, and getting recruited into a cult. We're getting uncomfortable flashbacks to The I-Land, maybe the worst Netflix show of all time. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

