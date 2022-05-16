Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Netflix has a new drama hit on its hands. The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal drama from prolific, influential creator David E. Kelley and bestselling author Michael Connelly, is the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Monday, May 16. It's been No. 1 since it was released on Friday. It unseated Ozark, which had a two-week run in the No. 1 spot with the release of its final season. Ozark is still performing very well, though; it's at No. 2 today. No. 3 is a new season of Bravo-style reality show Bling Empire, followed by cult favorite Canadian comedy Workin' Moms at No. 4. Social media-based reality competition series The Circle rounds out the top 5.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Monday, May 16







For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet, but expect a lot more of them), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending guilty people, but does like using his Lincoln Navigator as his office. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Will the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

This reality show, now in its second season, is billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description, except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The cast is indeed crazy, rich, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and drama. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when Netflix starting distributing it globally. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its sixth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Time travel, sex, history | Is it good?: Of course

Depending on who you ask, Outlander is either the sexiest show on TV, or it's a historical drama with a touch of sci-fi. Or maybe it's both! In Season 5, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to start a life in North Carolina as they and their family prepare for the Revolutionary War. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Fyre Festival, sci-fi mysteries on an island | Is it good?: They just keep making the same show over and over

In this Spanish sci-fi thriller, a group of sexy young influencers go to a beautiful tropical island for a rave, where they drink a mysterious drink. They wake up the next morning, everyone else is gone, and they're trapped in a fortress, being monitored by a drone, and getting recruited into a cult. We're getting uncomfortable flashbacks to The I-Land, maybe the worst Netflix show of all time. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 10) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





