Toni Collette, Pieces of Her Netflix

Congratulations to Shonda Rhimes and the rest of the team behind Inventing Anna. The limited series about scammer Anna Delvey officially entered Netflix's list of the Top 10 most popular English-language shows ever this week, with over 481 million hours watched in its first four weeks of release. It's at No. 6 on the list, between The Witcher Season 2 and 13 Reasons Why Season 1. Inventing Anna is the second Shondlaland show to make the list, behind the No. 1 English-language show, Bridgerton. The deal Netflix struck with Shondaland in 2017 is finally paying off. Inventing Anna is at No. 3 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Wednesday, March 9, behind Toni Collette-led thriller Pieces of Her at No. 1 and crime dramedy cult hit Good Girls at No. 2. Rounding out the top 5 are true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever at No. 4 and reality hit Love Is Blind at No. 5.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Wednesday, March 9







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine out of her own glass on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama | Is it good?: If you loved Vikings, this is a worthy follow-up

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: He-said-she-said thrillers | Is it good?: It's pretty OK

This Spanish series is a remake of a British series from 2017 called Liar. A teacher claims that a man — a prominent surgeon and the father of one of her students — sexually assaulted her during their first date. The doctor says he didn't do it, the town takes sides, and things get complicated when it becomes clear this is not a simple story. [Trailer] (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It's being released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part one is the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper, and part two, out now, is all about the release of his debut album, The College Dropout, and the car accident that almost derailed it. Part 3 brings us into the present, showing us uncomfortably intimate footage of Kanye during the era of his manic, ill-fated presidential campaign. Watching all three parts together will almost certainly make you miss the old Kanye. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

