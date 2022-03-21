Since we last checked in on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list last week, the list has gained a new No. 1 show. The chart for Monday, March 21 is topped by Is It Cake?, a baking competition show where contestants try to make cakes that so convincingly look like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's No. 1 because it's a piece of cake to watch. No. 2 is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a true crime limited series about a vegan fraudster who would probably be disgusted by Is It Cake? No. 3 is Inventing Anna, Netflix's hit Shonda Rhimes-produced grifter limited series. No. 4 and No. 5 are a pair of final seasons — crime dramedy Good Girls' fourth and final season at No. 4, and historical drama The Last Kingdom's fifth and final season at No. 5

For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it says it's going to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Stories about gaslighting, lasagnas with cucumber instead of pasta | Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better true crime docs in recent memory

Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is this true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Big Mouth | Is it good?: If you love Big Mouth, you'll like this

Anyone who watches Big Mouth knows that the hormone monsters — the unrelenting forces behind the physical changes and inexplicable moods of puberty — are the most reliably entertaining parts of the show, and now there's a whole spin-off about what those freaks get up to at their office. It's an animated workplace comedy about the creatures that populate this weird world beyond our own (depression kitties, shame wizards, lovebugs, etc.), and features returning guardian angels, Nick Kroll's Hormone Monster and Maya Rudolph's Hormone Monstress, as well as new characters played by Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Hugh Jackman, and more super famous people. In the great tradition of Big Mouth, this show is very gross and very sweet. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series — which starts off great with an intense first episode — never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: UK hip-hop music and culture, narco-dramas | Is it good?: Does the ting go skrra?

This East London and Jamaica-set crime drama returns for its fourth season in 11 years (they make TV at a different pace across the pond) and first since 2019. This season, crime boss Dushane (Ashley Walters) is trying to keep a tight hold on his empire, which includes making Jamie (Micheal Ward), who once came gunning for him, work for him. Meanwhile, Dushane's former partner Sully (Kane Robinson) is trying to get out of the game, but it's not easy, especially with the trouble his young relative Pebbles (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman) brings his way when she comes to him for help. Top Boy is a gritty and engrossing crime thriller, and it's great that it's back. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Emotional manipulation, asking "did this really happen?" | Is it good?: Nah

You might know Tyler Henry, TV's premier clairvoyant medium, as the "Hollywood Medium" from his E! reality series where he gave readings to celebrities. Now he's on Netflix, giving readings to normal people, which is the basis for Life After Death. I've never bought into this guy's whole deal, but I also don't work at Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine out of her own glass on camera — nor will I ever forget Season 2's Shake, who told host Vanessa Lachey he was attracted to her in front of her husband, the rest of the cast, and all the show's cameras). (Yesterday's rank: 10)





