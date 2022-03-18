As we head into the weekend, our guide Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list can help you decide what to watch in your time on the couch. The list for Friday, March 18 is topped by Bad Vegan, a wild true crime docuseries about Sarma Melngailis, a famous New York City vegan chef whose life was ruined when she got involved with the wrong guy. No. 2 is the fourth and final season of Good Girls, an NBC import that recently started streaming on Netflix. No. 3 is the historical action drama The Last Kingdom. Hit grifter drama Inventing Anna and uninspired crime thriller Pieces of Her round out the top 5.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not.

For fans of: Stories about gaslighting, lasagnas with cucumber instead of pasta | Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better true crime docs in recent memory

Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is this true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series — which starts off great with an intense first episode — never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Emotional manipulation, asking "did this really happen?" | Is it good?: Nah

You might know Tyler Henry, TV's premier clairvoyant medium, as the "Hollywood Medium" from his E! reality series where he gave readings to celebrities. Now he's on Netflix, giving readings to normal people, which is the basis for Life After Death. I've never bought into this guy's whole deal, but I also don't work at Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine out of her own glass on camera — nor will I ever forget Season 2's Shake, who told host Vanessa Lachey he was attracted to her in front of her husband, the rest of the cast, and all the show's cameras). (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Living life in the fast lane | Is it good?: It's great

This unexpectedly riveting (if you're not already a fan of Formula One racing, this will make you one) sports docuseries returns for its fourth season. This season covers the 2021 World Championship season, one of the most dramatic in the history of Formula One. A dynasty ended, history was made, and an executive was fired in controversial fashion. And acclaimed documentary producer James Gay-Rees' cameras were there to capture it all. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





