Netflix's Daily Top 10 shows list for Friday, March 11 is heavy on historical dramas about long-haired, fur-clad Viking warriors a thousand years ago. The No. 1 show on Netflix today, The Last Kingdom, is about the Viking invasion of Britain. Vikings: Valhalla, the No. 7 show, is also (partially) about the Viking invasion of Britain, but about a hundred years later. We say "skol!" to the Viking conquest of Netflix. No. 2 on the list is the Toni Collette-led thriller series Pieces of Her, followed by crime dramedy Good Girls at No. 3. Grifter limited series Inventing Anna is holding on at No. 4, and reality hit Love Is Blind is at No. 5.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series — which starts off great with an intense first episode — never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine out of her own glass on camera — nor will I ever forget Season 2's Shake, who told host Vanessa Lachey he was attracted to her in front of her husband, the rest of the cast, and all the show's cameras). (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama | Is it good?: If you loved Vikings, this is a worthy follow-up

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Art documentaries | Is it good?: If you're a fan of Andy Warhol, you'll learn some new information about him

This docuseries from executive producer Ryan Murphy is about Andy Warhol, the most influential American artist of the second half of the 20th century. It draws heavily from his personal diaries, which makes for an unusually intimate look at the man behind the persona. It's a lot of material — six episodes, ranging from 52 to 78 minutes each — so if you choose to watch it all, you'll come out of it a Warhol expert. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: He-said-she-said thrillers | Is it good?: It's pretty OK

This Spanish series is a remake of a British series from 2017 called Liar. A teacher claims that a man — a prominent surgeon and the father of one of her students — sexually assaulted her during their first date. The doctor says he didn't do it, the town takes sides, and things get complicated when it becomes clear this is not a simple story. [Trailer] (Yesterday's rank: 9)

