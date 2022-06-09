Priah Ferguson, Stranger Things Tina Rowden/Netflix

Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Thursday, June 9 is once again topped by Stranger Things. Not-so-bold prediction: Stranger Things will stay in the No. 1 spot until The Umbrella Academy returns on June 22. No. 2 is All-American, the CW sports drama that becomes a hit once it goes to Netflix at the end of every season. No. 3 is a new one on the list, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a disturbing docuseries about a Fundamentalist Mormon sect. Between this and Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, FLDS is having a cultural moment, but maybe not the good kind. No. 4 is easy-to-watch legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer and Australian teen drama Surviving Summer rounds out the top 5.

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

For fans of: Cults | Is it good?: It's horrifying

Netflix's latest foray into true crime pulls back the curtain on an even darker subsect of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. The four-part docuseries tells the story of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, its leader and self-professed prophet, Warren Jeffs, and the extreme mistreatment of young women within the cult he created. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet, but expect a lot more of them), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending guilty people, but does like using his Lincoln Navigator as his office. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Surviving Summer

For fans of: Australian accents, surfing | Is it good?: It's wholesome and uncomplicated

After being expelled from school, a ne'er-do-well teen gets sent to Australia for the summer (sure!), where she joins a crew of teen surfing enthusiasts. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Will the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Turtle power | Is it good?: It's one of the better Ninja Turtles things

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is maybe the most-rebooted franchise in Hollywood history. It feels like every other year we get a new take on the turtle boys that's barely any different from every other version. This is the 2012 Nickelodeon computer-animated version with Sean Astin as the voice of Raphael (the red one). Ninja Turtles is a case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," though, because this is a fun show for kids with a cool animation style. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Silly game shows | Is it good?: If you're looking for something truly brainless, it's perfect

One of the kings of dumb fun television returns with a second season that adds a few tricks to the already tricked-out adultized version of the popular kids game. This season, the rooms contestants are trying to complete are more like escape rooms, with clues and triggers needed to progress, and a final round now features a giant lava-spewing volcano that winners have to climb to get the grand prize. But you're here to watch people slip and fall into a pool of oozy, orange liquid. That happens plenty, too. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. The Perfect Mother

For fans of: Mothers and daughters, twists and turns | Is it good?: It's kooky

This French series centers on Hélène (Julie Gayet), who learns a whole lot of new unwanted information about her daughter, Anya (Eden Ducourant), after Anya is arrested for murder. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

