Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Thursday, June 2 is once again topped by Stranger Things Season 4, which is well on its way toward becoming Netflix's biggest release ever. At least one thing is going well for Netflix right now. No. 2 is All American, the CW's teen drama that just had its most recent season added to Netflix. No. 3 is The Lincoln Lawyer, a parent-friendly legal drama from creator David E. Kelley. No. 4 is Ozark, which has been performing strongly for over a month on the chart thanks to its final season. Rounding out the top 5 is Spanish crime drama Wrong Side of the Tracks.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet, but expect a lot more of them), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending guilty people, but does like using his Lincoln Navigator as his office. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Will the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Tough grandpas, Gran Torino | Is it good?: It's gripping

In this Spanish drama, a grizzled war veteran sets out to protect his granddaughter after she becomes involved with the local drug cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Turtle power | Is it good?: It's one of the better Ninja Turtles things

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is maybe the most-rebooted franchise in Hollywood history. It feels like every other year we get a new take on the turtle boys that's barely any different from every other version. This is the 2012 Nickelodeon computer-animated version with Sean Astin as the voice of Raphael (the red one). Ninja Turtles is a case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," though, because this is a fun show for kids. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Babies who are bosses | Is it good?: You probably have to be a kid to enjoy this one

Teach your kid about white collar crime with this series about adult Ted Templeton reverting back to his alternate Boss Baby persona after he's framed (!) for embezzlement (!!). To hide out, he goes to live with his brother and poses as one of his children! I can't believe that's what this show is about. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of feels like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Dating shows that actually make you feel good | Is it good?: It's heartwarming and moving

Love on the Spectrum, the Australian Netflix series about dating on the autism spectrum, has come to America. Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows singles who are looking for love as they step into the dating pool. Experts and their families are on hand to offer help and advice, but, refreshingly, the perspectives of people with autism are the focus here. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





