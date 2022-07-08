Tom Wlaschiha, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 is poised to dominate another weekend on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list. It's still No. 1 on Friday, July 8, and this weekend's releases, which include teen comedy Boo, Bitch and straightforwardly titled reality show How to Build a Sex Room, are not going to knock it out of the top spot. No. 2 on today's list is superhero action series The Umbrella Academy, followed by survival reality series Alone at No. 3. Long-running (no pun intended) superhero series The Flash debuts its most recent season on the list at No. 4 about a week after its Season 8 finale on The CW. William Shatner-hosted Unsolved Mysteries imitator The UnXplained rounds out the top 5.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Friday, July 8







For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Superhero shows, running | Is it good?: For what it is

The Flash, the CW series about world-saving speedster Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), just concluded its eighth season, which contained 20 episodes. While the rest of the TV industry shifts to five-season, ten-episode runs at the longest, The CW is still making shows the old-fashioned way (for now — the network will likely soon be sold and its business model will change), and it works! Look how popular this show is! It's already been renewed for Season 9! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Unknown mysteries of the world | Is it good?: It might blow your mind

This show hosted by William Shatner tries to explain the unexplainable phenomenons of the world. Season 3, which just hit Netflix, digs into the deep sea, King Arthur, and the Missing Link. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: That particular brand of CW show | Is it good?: The people who love it really love it

This Vampire Diaries spin-off is set at a private school for the supernaturally gifted, focusing on the life of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Season 4 just landed on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Grey's Anatomy | Is it good?: It's Grey's Anatomy

Season 18 of the long-running soapy mega-hit about hot doctors enduring repeated tragedies is finally on Netflix. Cheers, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) fans! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved — think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children — except it's, you know, modern. The show, which just released its second season, is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet, but expect a lot more of them), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending guilty people, but does like using his Lincoln Navigator as his office. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. The series was recently renewed for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





