Stranger Things Season 4 continues to be Netflix's second most successful show ever. Yesterday the streaming service announced its weekly Global Top 10 ranking for the week of June 27-July 3, and the final two episodes of ST4 pushed the season over the one billion hours watched mark. The only other show to break a billi in its first 28 days of release is Squid Game...which has been watched for 500 million more hours than Stranger Things. Squid Game might be the high water mark for Netflix as a service forever. Stranger Things is of course the No. 1 show on Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Wednesday, July 6. No. 2 is the hit comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy, while the William Shatner-hosted Unsolved Mysteries imitator The UnXplained stays at No. 3, where it's been since June 28.

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Unknown mysteries of the world | Is it good?: It might blow your mind

This show hosted by William Shatner tries to explain the unexplainable phenomenons of the world. Season 3, which just hit Netflix, digs into the deep sea, King Arthur, and the Missing Link. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: That particular brand of CW show | Is it good?: The people who love it really love it

This Vampire Diaries spin-off is set at a private school for the supernaturally gifted, focusing on the life of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Season 4 just landed on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: National Treasure, but in Alaska | Is it good?: It's a mixed bag

Netflix's latest Discovery Channel-style docuseries follows a team of treasure hunters searching for gold on Alaska's Adak Island, a remote community in the Aleutian Islands. The search is kind of anticlimactic — even with the constant threat of land mines — but if you're interested in small Alaskan towns fighting to survive, there's some of that here. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved — think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children — except it's, you know, modern. The show, which just released its second season, is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







9. Snowflake Mountain

For fans of: Survivor, but stupid | Is it good?: What do you think?

On this reality show, a group of young people with, as the official Netflix description puts it, "zero life skills" get stuck on a mountain and are forced to fend for themselves. OK! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Grey's Anatomy | Is it good?: It's Grey's Anatomy

Season 18 of the long-running soapy mega-hit about hot doctors enduring repeated tragedies is finally on Netflix. Cheers, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) fans! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





