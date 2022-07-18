Ella Balinska, Resident Evil Marcos Cruz/Netflix

I admit, I didn't think it would happen, but it happened: Over the weekend, Resident Evil knocked Stranger Things out of the No. 1 spot on Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list. The sci-fi horror series based on a video game has overtaken the sci-fi horror series based on how the '80s felt. Stranger Things wasn't going to stay in the top spot forever, but I thought Virgin River was going to be the one that dethroned it, not Resident Evil. Stranger Things is at No. 2 today, followed by young adult drama All American: Homecoming at No. 3, survival reality series Alone at No. 4, and Spanish crime drama Alba at No. 5.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed | Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Resident Evil is a beloved video game franchise that has been adapted for movies and TV numerous times but never well. This is Netflix's second Resident Evil series (the first one, an anime called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, came out last year). Maybe it's time to let it die, because this show doesn't do much to justify its existence. (Saturday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Saturday's rank: 2)







For fans of: All American | Is it good?: Yes

This spin-off of All American follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) as she embarks on life at an HBCU. It's everything you love about All American, but at college now. (Saturday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Saturday's rank: 4)







5. Alba

For fans of: Unbelievable | Is it good?: It's certainly upsetting

This Spanish drama series begins with a woman waking up on a beach, having been sexually assaulted by her boyfriend's friends the night before. She must fight to get justice when people don't believe her, and one of her assailants comes from a rich family about to close a business deal and will do anything to keep her quiet. (Saturday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: True crime mysteries | Is it good?: It's pretty interesting

This slick docuseries reopens the mystery of D.B. Cooper, the never identified, never found airplane hijacker whose story has captured America's imagination for the past 50 years. Online sleuths have come closer than anyone has before to cracking the case, and this doc explores how they're doing it. (Saturday's rank: 5)







7. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

For fans of: Animated adventure, Jack Black | Is it good?: Sure!

Jack Black returns as the voice of Po for this new series based on the movie franchise (previously Black had only lent his voice to the movies and didn't participate in shows). Po, faced with losing his title of Dragon Master, teams up with a British knight called Wandering Blade (Rita Ora) to save China from some obnoxious weasels. It's strictly for kids. (Saturday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Saturday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Dirty jobs, Canadian accents | Is it good?: It's like every other show like this, which is to say it's fun

This reality show follows a logging company in British Columbia. It's in the vein of every other show about people doing a dangerous, difficult job, like Deadliest Catch or Ice Road Truckers. You'll either be glad it's not your job or want to move to the woods and start yelling "TIMBER!" (Saturday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Saturday's rank: n/a)





