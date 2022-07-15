Ella Balinska, Resident Evil Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Stranger Things continues its stranglehold on the Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, July 15. It's been No. 1 every day this month so far, and this weekend's Netflix releases aren't going to push it out of the top spot. It may get dethroned next week, though, when Virgin River returns for Season 4. No. 2 is a new one on the list, the video game adaptation Resident Evil, a cheesy piece of sci-fi horror. No. 3 is survival reality series Alone. No. 4 is true crime docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?, a look at the crowd-pleasing mystery of the titular airplane hijacker. Superhero hit The Umbrella Academy rounds out the top 5. Further down the list, CW teen drama All American has slid off the list, replaced by All American: Homecoming. I guess people finished All American and moved on to the spin-off.

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed | Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Resident Evil is a beloved video game franchise that has been adapted for movies and TV numerous times but never well. This is Netflix's second Resident Evil series (the first one, an anime called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, came out last year). Maybe it's time to let it die, because this show doesn't do much to justify its existence. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: True crime mysteries | Is it good?: It's pretty interesting

This slick docuseries reopens the mystery of D.B. Cooper, the never identified, never found airplane hijacker whose story has captured America's imagination for the past 50 years. Online sleuths have come closer than anyone has before to cracking the case, and this doc explores how they're doing it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

For fans of: Animated adventure, Jack Black | Is it good?: Sure!

Jack Black returns as the voice of Po for this new series based on the movie franchise (previously Black had only lent his voice to the movies and didn't participate in shows). Po, faced with losing his title of Dragon Master, teams up with a British knight called Wandering Blade (Rita Ora) to save China from some obnoxious weasels. It's strictly for kids. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: All American | Is it good?: Yes

This spin-off of All American follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) as she embarks on life at an HBCU. It's everything you love about All American, but at college now. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Superhero shows, running | Is it good?: For what it is

The Flash, the CW series about world-saving speedster Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), just concluded its eighth season, which contained 20 episodes. While the rest of the TV industry shifts to five-season, ten-episode runs at the longest, The CW is still making shows the old-fashioned way (for now — the network will likely soon be sold and its business model will change), and it works! Look how popular this show is! It's already been renewed for Season 9! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Psychedelics, alternative medicine | Is it good?: At first I thought it was bad, but it's actually pretty good

Author Michael Pollan hosts this docuseries about the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic drugs like LSD, psilocybin, and mescaline. It's a classic Netflix "this thing you were told was bad is actually good" documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Swear words in the title | Is it good?: It's watchable, but it's not good

To All the Boys franchise star Lana Condor returns to high school for this limited series about two seniors (played by Condor and Fear the the Walking Dead's Zoe Colletti) who start living life to the fullest, only for one of them to suddenly die. She comes back as a ghost, because she can't move on until she finishes some high school business. It's going for funny and heartfelt and comes up a little short. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





