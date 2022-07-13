Tom Wlaschiha, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, Stranger Things Netflix

It's an even better week than usual for Stranger Things. Netflix's sci-fi adventure hit earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series (but no acting nomination for Sadie Sink, unfortunately). It also racked up another 188,190 million hours watched, putting it within spitting distance of overtaking Squid Game's record for the most-watched Netflix original in its first 28 days of release ever. It's still a few hundred million hours short, but there are a couple of weeks left before Volume 2 reaches the 28-day cutoff. It remains the No. 1 show on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Wednesday, July 13. No. 2 is survival reality competition Alone and No. 3 is superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

But the fact that people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Swear words in the title | Is it good?: It's watchable, but it's not good

To All the Boys franchise star Lana Condor returns to high school for this limited series about two seniors (played by Condor and Fear the the Walking Dead's Zoe Colletti) who start living life to the fullest, only for one of them to suddenly die. She comes back as a ghost, because she can't move on until she finishes some high school business. It's going for funny and heartfelt and comes up a little short. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Superhero shows, running | Is it good?: For what it is

The Flash, the CW series about world-saving speedster Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), just concluded its eighth season, which contained 20 episodes. While the rest of the TV industry shifts to five-season, ten-episode runs at the longest, The CW is still making shows the old-fashioned way (for now — the network will likely soon be sold and its business model will change), and it works! Look how popular this show is! It's already been renewed for Season 9! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Psychedelics, alternative medicine | Is it good?: At first I thought it was bad, but it's actually pretty good

Author Michael Pollan hosts this docuseries about the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic drugs like LSD, psilocybin, and mescaline. It's a classic Netflix "this thing you were told was bad is actually good" documentary. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Things set on Christmas that aren't Christmas stories | Is it good?: Yes

This violent, intense prison break thriller from Spain takes place over the course of a single Christmas Eve. A serial killer is apprehended and taken to a maximum security psychiatric hospital, where a crew of armed operatives show up to get him out. But the warden refuses to give in to their demands, because his wife has been kidnapped by people who don't want him to release the killer. It's a twisty and claustrophobic action thriller that will put you in mind of 24. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Provocative but thoughtful stand-up comedy | Is it good?: You either like Bill Burr or you don't

Bill Burr's thing is that he presents as a garden variety anti-P.C. comedian — in the description of this special, Netflix says he "sounds off on cancel culture, feminism," and his wife's complaints about him — but he's actually an astute social critic who's more comfortable with nuance and contradiction than most comics. Some people think he's brilliant, but others find him too abrasive. Your mileage may vary. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season was recently added to Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Home improvement shows, bondage | Is it good?: It's tacky

This is an HGTV-style show about a nice British lady who designs gaudy, hideously ugly bedrooms and sex dungeons for tattooed people who don't mind putting their sex lives on TV. The gimmick wears thin pretty fast, but if you're into cringe and/or sex rooms, you may be tickled by it. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





