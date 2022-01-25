Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

On Jan. 25, the most popular show on Netflix is Ozark, the Emmy-winning crime drama that has more twists than a pretzel and more blood than a butcher's shop. The first half of the fourth and final season came out this past Friday, and the show has been at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list since then. Archive 81, the creepy horror mystery series that's developing a cult following (if you've watched the show, you see what I did there), is at No. 2. Season 3 of the trashy reality hit Too Hot to Handle is at No. 3, followed by Season 2 of non-trashy docuseries hit Cheer at No. 4. Rounding out the top 5 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which hasn't been lower than the No. 5 spot in 2022 so far. It's the same top 5 as yesterday.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Sports docuseries, watching the human body do unreal things, facing controversy head on | Is it good?: It's so good

Producer Greg Whiteley is one of TV's Midases, a man whose golden touch makes hits out of any sports docuseries he creates (see: Last Chance U, Last Chance U: Basketball). But Cheer, which follows college cheerleading powerhouse Navarro College, might be his best. Following a Season 1 that won three Emmys, Cheer returns for Season 2 with its world upside down and dealing with celebrity, both the good and bad. Season 2 also deals with controversy — Season 1 star Jerry Harris was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography — head on, in addition to coronavirus and the brutal winter storms that hit Texas last winter. But the heart of the season is still the competition, which is magnified as cameras also follow Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley, and the collision course of both teams in Daytona. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its fourth season after being rescued by Netflix — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Imaginary internet friends come to life | Is it good?: For kids, sure!

This Nickelodeon show follows a kid whose self-confidence is so low that she joins a personal affirmation app (are the children OK?), and somehow wishes the little avatar that exists inside the app to life, gaining a hype woman and a best friend all at once. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







9. Blippi's Adventures

For fans of: Educational programming for children | Is it good: Emphatically no

Like Cocomelon, Blippi is a YouTube sensation that's also popular on Netflix (Cocomelon and Blippi have the same distributor, Moonbug Entertainment). Blippi is a childlike man who goes to places kids would like and tours them by himself. Writer Nathan J. Robinson analyzed Blippi's content and found it "dead and sterile," devoid of the imagination and humanity that developing minds need to help them understand the world. It's a long read, but a fascinating one, and after you read it, you may not want to let your kids watch Blippi anymore. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

