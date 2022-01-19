Dina Shihabi, Archive 81 Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix

If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Wednesday, Jan. 19 is Archive 81, a horror mystery series that jumps between the present and the mid '90s. Cheer, the riveting docuseries about community college cheer teams, is at No. 2. Season 2 has some new characters, and you can follow them on social media. Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, is in the No. 3 spot. No. 4 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. True crime docuseries The Puppet Master rounds out the top 5. And for the first time in almost two months, the telenovela The Queen of Flow is out of the TV Top 10.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports docuseries, watching the human body do unreal things, facing controversy head on | Is it good?: It's so good

Producer Greg Whiteley is one of TV's Midases, a man whose golden touch makes hits out of any sports docuseries he creates (see: Last Chance U, Last Chance U: Basketball). But Cheer, which follows college cheerleading powerhouse Navarro College, might be his best. Following a Season 1 that won three Emmys, Cheer returns for Season 2 with its world upside down and dealing with celebrity, both the good and bad. Season 2 also deals with controversy — Season 1 star Jerry Harris was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography — head on, in addition to coronavirus and the brutal winter storms that hit Texas last winter. But the heart of the season is still the competition, which is magnified as cameras also follow Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley, and the collision course of both teams in Daytona. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its fourth season after being rescued by Netflix — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Dirty John, British crime | Is it good?: It won't set the world on fire, but it's not bad

This British docuseries tells the chilling story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, one of the U.K.'s most notorious con artists, who has insinuated himself into the lives of numerous people over the years and bilked them out of all of their money and isolated them from their loved ones. And he's still at large. Netflix hasn't had a big true crime hit in a while, and this won't break the streak. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is on the way. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Fashion!, being exasperated | Is it good: We wouldn't go that far

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! Read our review. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies







For fans of: High fantasy, video games | Is it good: Fantasy fans like it

This anime-influenced adaptation of the video game DOTA 2 is back for Season 2. It's about a chosen one whose soul merges with a dragon and he has to stop a demon who's trying to kill all dragons. It is, and I mean no disrespect, some nerd sh--. If you call dragons "wyrms," this show is for you. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)