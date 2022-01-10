Ralph Macchio and Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai Netflix

If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Jan. 10 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which recently returned for a fourth season. It's been No. 1 since it came out on Dec. 31. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. The Witcher is at No. 3. Hype House, a docuseries about an infamous group of social media-famous teens, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris rounds out the top 5.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Monday, Jan. 10







For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its fourth season after being rescued by Netflix — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Seeing what TikTok stars get up to outside of TikTok | Is it good: It's a huge bummer

This reality series follows a group of rich, young TikTok stars as they talk business and live their lives in a giant house, and man, is it depressing! It's not quite the party show Netflix is marketing it as, mostly because not one of these people seems like they actually enjoy the direction their lives are going in. I guess if you like that type of thing this is the ideal show for you. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Fashion!, being exasperated | Is it good: We wouldn't go that far

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! Read our review. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies







For fans of: Crying your eyes out | Is it good: The formula is a little stale, but it still works very well

Queer Eye, the hit lifestyle makeover series, is back for its sixth season. This time, the Fab Five heads to Texas, where they help a new crop of struggling people become the best version of themselves. Tears will inevitably be shed as these nice people's lives improve. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)









7. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Telenovelas, the Berklee School of Music | Is it good?: People don't like it as much as the original Rebelde from the '00s

This Mexican teen soap is about a group of music students at the prestigious university EWS, who are carrying on the tradition of the school's original breakout singing group, Rebelde. It's an updated reboot in the same vein as the new Gossip Girl, for better or worse, but it goes down easy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Love Island, K-dramas | Is it good?: If you like this kind of thing, definitely

There's no other way to describe this reality dating show than as a Korean take on Love Island. Young single people falling in and out of love on a beach. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





