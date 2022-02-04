Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu, All of Us Are Dead Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Friday, Feb. 4 has a new No. 1. For the first time since it was released on Jan. 28, the Korean zombie thriller has reached the top spot, proving that people love to watch young people fight undead biters no matter the language (and to be fair, a lot of people watch the dubbed versions of international shows). No. 2 is the thriller parody limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, followed at No. 3 by the family-friendly superhero series Raising Dion, which peaked at No. 1 yesterday. Ozark is maintaining the No. 4 spot — it's been there since Wednesday — and sci-fi spy thriller In From the Cold rounds out the top 5. In From the Cold never cracked the top 3 in America, but it's clearly pretty cheap to make for a sci-fi show, so we'll see if it's done well enough to get a second season. And Sweet Magnolias Season 1 reentered the list at No. 10, which indicates that Season 2, which was released today, is going to be big.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Erotic thrillers, sexy sex | Is it good?: It's campy fun

This soapy Mexican drama about a woman having an affair with a younger man who isn't who he says he is is the kind of show you need to take a cold shower after watching. Season 2 just hit the streaming service. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Improv comedy, general silliness | Is it good?: It's low-stakes fun

Do you like improv comedy? That's not necessarily a prerequisite to watching Murderville, but it should be something you at least kind of enjoy if you plan on watching. The new series stars Will Arnett as a mustachioed detective who, in every episode, has to solve a new murder with the help of a rotating door of celebrity partners, who are playing themselves and aren't given a script. (Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are among them.) They improvise their way through the cases beside a straight-faced Arnett, giggling all the way. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Sweet Magnolias

For fans of: The Hallmark Channel, cocktails | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

This is a tearjerking Southern drama about three friends who help each other through the ups and downs of life. It's pleasant. Season 2 is out now, but this placement is just for Season 1. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)