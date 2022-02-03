Ja'Siah Young, Raising Dion Netflix

Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Thursday, Feb. 3 is topped by family-friendly superhero series Raising Dion. We're a little surprised Raising Dion made it to the No. 1 spot, because we're still surprised it even came back for a second season. The first season came out way back in October 2019, and didn't feel like a hit at the time. But it's back, and since it's harder for a show to get a second season than a third season, it might come back for Season 3, too. Raising Dion will be the No. 1 show for at most two days, because it will be displaced by Sweet Magnolias Season 2. No. 2 on the list is the thriller parody limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, followed by Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead at No. 3. Crime thriller Ozark and sci-fi spy thriller In From the Cold round out the top 5. Lots of thrillers right now.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Erotic thrillers, sexy sex | Is it good?: It's campy fun

This soapy Mexican drama about a woman having an affair with a younger man who isn't who he says he is is the kind of show you need to take a cold shower after watching. Season 2 just hit the streaming service. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies









8. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





