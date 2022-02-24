Julia Garner, Inventing Anna David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Sometimes you want to watch a show on Netflix, but you don't know where to look among all of the streaming service's TV offerings. The Daily Top 10 Shows chart is a good place to start your search. The list for Thursday, Feb. 24 is topped by the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series Inventing Anna. No. 2 is the social experiment reality show Love Is Blind. No. 3 is jeen-yuhs, the three-part documentary about Kanye West, which dropped its second episode on Wednesday. Southern romance drama Sweet Magnolias is at No. 4. And the crime thriller Ozark is holding on at No. 5 more than a month after Season 4's release.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It's being released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part one is the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper, and part two, out now, is all about the release of his debut album, The College Dropout, and the car accident that almost derailed it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Disney-esque animation, teacups | Is it good?: It's cute!

This kids' show follows Cuphead (his head is a teacup, you see) and all the reckless adventures he ropes his cautious brother Mugman (his head is also a teacup, confusingly) into. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The Office in space | Is it good?: Its whole shtick gets old pretty fast, but the cast is great

Steve Carell plays Michael Scott with a slightly better job in this series about a group of people tasked with establishing a United States Space Force to function as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Carell is supported by an excellent cast that includes John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, but the show itself never quite meets them where they're at. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

