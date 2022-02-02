Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX

Yesterday Netflix released its weekly Global Top 10 list, which tracks the most popular shows and movies on the service all over the world, and this week's list shows some of the disparity between what's popular domestically versus internationally. The top TV show of the week ending on Jan. 30, English or non-English, was Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, which was watched for almost 125 million hours cumulatively in just one weekend, while the top English-language show was Ozark, at 96 million hours in its second week of release – and Ozark did 77 million hours in its first weekend. All of Us Are Dead never cracked the No. 1 spot in America, but it was No. 1 in 91 countries around the world. Basically, this means Netflix is going to continue to make more shows like All of Us Are Dead and fewer shows like Ozark. Apologies to fans of the color blue. On the American Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Wednesday, Feb. 2, All of Us Are Dead is still at No. 2, and Ozark is at No. 4. No. 1 is the thriller parody limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Wednesday, Feb. 2







For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies









For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sisters fighting for their lives, cults | Is it good?: There's enough weird stuff for it to get addictive

This Spanish series follows two sisters left to fend for themselves after their parents become suspects in a mysterious mass death event. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)