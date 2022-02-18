Julia Garner, Inventing Anna David Giesbrecht/Netflix

As we head into the weekend, Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Friday, Feb. 18 is basically the same as it's been all week. The top 3 — Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias — have not changed since the weekend, and the 4 through 7 spots — jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Ozark, All of Us Are Dead, and Raising Dion — are the same as they were yesterday. The only changes are at the bottom of the list, with a shuffle in the last three spots. Cocomelon is at No. 8, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is at No. 9, and Catching Killers is at No. 10. We'll see what changes when we come back next week, with today's release of Space Force Season 2, one of Netflix's more popular comedy series.

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It will be released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part 1 is the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper. It's inspiring to see him as a young man with big dreams, because everything he dreamed of came true, and then some. But it's also sad, because he didn't used to be the detached-from-reality troll he is now, and there's a lot of intimate footage of him with his beloved, late mother Donda. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies











For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Catching killers, baby! | Is it good?: Don't expect anything too in depth, but if you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

In its second season, this docuseries continues to examine how three serial killers — this time, BTK, the Phoenix Serial Shooter, and the Toronto Village Killer — were tracked down and caught. There's honestly not much here you couldn't find on Wikipedia, but at just four 30-40 minute episodes, it's the kind of show you can watch in one sitting. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





