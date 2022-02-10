Sweet Magnolias Netflix

Netflix has the Sweetest Mags. The No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows chart is still Sweet Magnolias, the JoAnna Garcia Swisher-led Southern drama that's topped the list for nearly a week now. The shows behind it are mostly the same, too, with Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead at No. 2 (if you're a fan, check out our "Most Likely To" video with the cast), crime thriller Ozark at No. 3, and family-oriented superhero show Raising Dion at No. 4, which is the same top 4 that's been on the list all week. The new show in the top 5 today is Catching Killers, a true crime docuseries about how police apprehended various serial killers.

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Catching killers, baby! | Is it good?: Don't expect anything too in depth, but if you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

In its second season, this docuseries continues to examine how three serial killers — this time, BTK, the Phoenix Serial Shooter, and the Toronto Village Killer — were tracked down and caught. There's honestly not much here you couldn't find on Wikipedia, but at just four 30-40 minute episodes, it's the kind of show you can watch in one sitting. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Medieval times, Matt Groening | Is it good?: It's an acquired taste, but totally hilarious and worth checking out

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's animated fantasy adventure is back for Season — er, Part — 4, which promises not to make life any easier for newly crowned queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson). On top of fending off everyone coming for her throne, she also has to deal with more of Dreamland's secrets, the castle's intense effect on her dreams, and her mother arranging her marriage in Hell. Typical! Bean finally starts to get her act together, and this is the thanks she gets. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Erotic thrillers, sexy sex | Is it good?: It's campy entertainment

This soapy Mexican drama about a woman having an affair with a younger man who isn't who he says he is is the kind of show you need to take a cold shower after watching. Season 2 just hit the streaming service. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





