It's a new month, but the Netflix Daily Top 10 Shows chart for Feb. 1 is almost the same as it was on the last day of January. The top 5 is exactly the same as it was yesterday, with thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window at No. 1, Korean zombie thriller series All of Us Are Dead at No. 2, the first half of the final season of Ozark at No. 3, very silly sci-fi spy thriller In From the Cold at No. 4, and supernatural mystery hit Archive 81 at No. 5. There are a lot of things we like about Archive 81, but our favorite part of it is the goosebump-raising score by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow. Further down the list, Spanish fantasy thriller series Feria: The Darkest Light is climbing up the list, from No. 9 yesterday to No. 7 today.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, Feb. 1







For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first half of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sisters fighting for their lives, cults | Is it good?: There's enough weird stuff for it to get addictive

This Spanish series follows two sisters left to fend for themselves after their parents become suspects in a mysterious mass death event. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







9. I Am Georgina

For fans of: Cristiano Renaldo, social media influencers | Is it good?: It's not really much of anything

If you've ever wanted to learn more about Georgina Rodríguez, the woman who's dating Cristiano Renaldo, well, great news! This docuseries will tell you all about her, and how being in a relationship with a very famous athlete has made her relatively famous too. If anything, it's a voyeuristic way for us to get a look at how extremely rich people live. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Imaginary internet friends come to life | Is it good?: For kids, sure!

This Nickelodeon show follows a kid whose self-confidence is so low that she joins a personal affirmation app (are the children OK?), and somehow wishes the little avatar that exists inside the app to life, gaining a hype woman and a best friend all at once. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





