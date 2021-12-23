Freya Allan and Henry Cavill, The Witcher Netflix

If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Dec. 23 is still The Witcher, the massive fantasy hit starring Henry Cavill. It was able to hold off a challenge from Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris. Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3 as people work their way through the nearly 200 episodes available on Netflix. Baby show Cocomelon is holding on at No. 4. And real estate reality series Selling Tampa rounds out TV Guide's final Netflix Top 10 of the year. We'll be back on Jan. 3.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, Dec. 23.

For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check this list out. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Fashion!, being exasperated | Is it good: We wouldn't go that far

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! Read our review. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







3. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Real estate, Florida, office politics | Is it good?: Yeah, sure

The selling point (sorry) of Selling Tampa is that it's a Selling Sunset spin-off, but as a Floridian, what interests me is how they're going to sell Tampa. The new reality series follows a team of real estate agents at an all-female, Black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida, as they sell off luxury waterfront real estate and presumably don't hang out at the mall where I got my back-to-school clothes. What was it Andy Warhol said? In the future every metropolitan area will get its 15 minutes of fame in a pair of streaming reality series. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Real World, drunkenly shouting "woooo!" | Is it good?: It seems designed to be background noise

Like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, these horny twentysomethings moved to Austin during the pandemic in search of new love, new opportunities, and lower taxes in the fast-growing Texas capital. This Real World-like reality series captures their triumphs and struggles as they all live together and try to navigate young adulthood. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Robots, the phrase "Danger, Will Robinson" | Is it good?: It's somewhere between a B and a B-

The third and final season of Netflix's family-oriented sci-fi hit finds the Robinson family scattered to the far corners of the universe and trying to get back together before the evil alien robots capture Will (Maxwell Jenkins). The best thing about this show is the special effects, which remain as impressive as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The Incredibles, Nickelodeon's brand of comedy | Is it good?: The kid will probably think so

This Nickelodeon show is pretty much just a live-action Incredibles in that it's about a family of superheroes trying to blend in with society. That's it! We've seen it before, but who cares? This is a show for children. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. WWII in Color: Road to Victory

For fans of: History documentaries, Anglophilia | Is it good?: The historical footage is cool

This is a British documentary series about World War II, charting the course of the war from Dunkirk to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It's the standard WWII story told from the British perspective, but the color footage really is very nice and makes it a little different from the usual History Channel fare. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Scandinavian thrillers, Homeland | Is it good?: If there's any truly bad Norwegian TV, it doesn't seem to make it to America

In this Norwegian political thriller, three travelers from Norway in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula get captured by ISIS fighters and held for ransom. The mother of one of the hostages is a diplomat, and she travels to the Middle East to try to get her daughter back. If you like this kind of thing, this will be a ja. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





