Bridgerton has broken another record. Yesterday Netflix revealed that the megahit romance drama became the most-watched English-language show in a single week on the service, with 251.74 million hours watched between March 28 and April 3. The previous record holder was Inventing Anna (which is still on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list at No. 6), with 196 million hours watched. Overall, the single week record holder is of course Squid Game, Netflix's biggest show, with 571.76 million hours watched. Bridgerton is still No. 1 on the Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Wednesday, April 6, but it might get knocked off tomorrow or later this week by buzzy new reality show The Ultimatum, which came out today.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Wednesday, April 6

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Horses, horse girls | Is it good?: It's heartwarming and wholesome

Heartland has been trotting along for 15 seasons now, and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The Canadian series follows stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, a woman who works with horses on a ranch in Montana, and the show has followed her through mourning the death of her mother, family drama, and romantic struggles. (Yesterday's rank: 4) [Shows Like Heartland]







For fans of: The Instagram influencer to Netflix show pipeline, cleaning, jars | Is it good?: Must a show like this be "good"?

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin started this whole operation with The Home Edit, their Instagram account, where they mostly helped people put stuff in jars and tuck them away on shelves. This got the attention of celebrities like the Kardashians, and then they got a TV show. In Season 2, Shearer and Teplin help famous people like Drew Barrymore and Chris Pratt, who could definitely pay to have their houses organized if they wanted, put their stuff in jars and bins. This is Netflix's answer to HGTV. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Rom-communism | Is it good?: Sure!

In this Korean mistaken identity romantic comedy, a woman goes on a blind date posing as her friend with the intention of ghosting the guy. But then it turns out not only is he the CEO of her company, he's determined to marry her. Uh-oh! It's like lying on your job application, only worse. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 6) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Good Girls]







For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





