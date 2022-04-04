New releases and the start of a new month were not enough to unseat two very popular shows, Bridgerton and Is It Cake?, from the top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list. The Top 10 for Monday, April 4 finds the romance drama and the funny baking competition still at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, followed by a new season of long-running Canadian family drama Heartland at No. 3 and soothing reality show Get Organized: The Home Edit at No. 4. Meanwhile, grifter reality show Inventing Anna, which is nearing two months of release, is still sitting pretty in the No. 5 spot.

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]







For fans of: Horses, horse girls | Is it good?: It's heartwarming and wholesome

Heartland has been trotting along for 15 seasons now, and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The Canadian series follows stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, a woman who works with horses on a ranch in Montana, and the show has followed her through mourning the death of her mother, family drama, and romantic struggles. (Yesterday's rank: 3) [Shows Like Heartland]







For fans of: The Instagram influencer to Netflix show pipeline, cleaning, jars | Is it good?: Must a show like this be "good"?

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin started this whole operation with The Home Edit, their Instagram account, where they mostly helped people put stuff in jars and tuck them away on shelves. This got the attention of celebrities like the Kardashians, and then they got a TV show. In Season 2, Shearer and Teplin help famous people like Drew Barrymore and Chris Pratt, who could definitely pay to have their houses organized if they wanted, put their stuff in jars and bins. This is Netflix's answer to HGTV. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 6) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Good Girls]







For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series — which starts off great with an intense first episode — never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Paw Patrol, cute puppies | Is it good?: Negatory

Yet another Paw Patrol knockoff about animals with superpowers who help out during emergencies. The twist is that in this one it's live-action puppies instead of animated ones. The animation on the talking animals' mouths is sub-Babe level. But will your 5-year-old care? Probably not. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





