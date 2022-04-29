Emma Hernan, Selling Sunset Netflix

The top 6 shows on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list are exactly the same as they were yesterday, with reality hit Selling Sunset at No. 1, Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart at No. 2, and true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes at No. 3. You have to get to No. 7 to find something new: the Howie Mandel-hosted Bullsh*t: The Game Show, which makes its debut on the list. Today sees the release of the final seasons of Ozark and Grace and Frankie, which will almost certainly be the No. 1 and No. 2 shows for at least a few days starting tomorrow.

But just because people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Friday, April 29







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: True crime, clowns | Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

This three-part true crime docuseries about John Wayne Gacy is the follow-up to 2019's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and if you liked that one, you'll probably like this one too. Using previously unheard audio from interviews with Gacy, it doesn't exactly provide any new information, but it does effectively bring you deeper inside the inner workings of the mind of a serial killer. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 5) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news of a member of the British Parliament's (Rupert Friend) affair goes public, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Trivia, lying, money | Is it good?: If you're looking for something to zone out to for a bit, this will do the trick

Former Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel returns to the game show genre for Bullsh*t, a trivia game show where contestants can still win even if they don't know the answer as long as they can convince a panel of judges that they do know. It's low-stakes fun, even if the cash prizes — contestants can win up to $1 million — are pretty high stakes. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 7) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Harlan Coben thrillers | Is it good?: It's fine

The latest Netflix adaptation of a novel by author Harlan Coben (previous ones include Stay Close and The Stranger) is the second Polish-language one (after The Woods). It's about a mother trying to figure out what happened to her missing teenage son, which leads to her uncovering a complex web of violence, secrets, and conspiracy in her quiet Warsaw suburb. If you like this kind of formulaic thriller, it will do the trick. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





