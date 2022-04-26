Emma Hernan, Selling Sunset Netflix

Do you feel like watching a new show on Netflix, either new to you or new to the world? The Daily Top 10 TV Shows list is a good place to choose from. The No. 1 show on Netflix on Tuesday, April 26 is Selling Sunset, the hit reality show about narcissistic real estate agents in Los Angeles. No. 2 is the true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, a very uplifting watch. No. 3 is Colombian drama The Marked Heart, which is about a woman who gets involved with the husband of the woman whose transplanted heart she received. No. 4 is reality series Married at First Sight. British legal thriller limited series Anatomy of a Scandal rounds out the top 5.

But just because people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, April 26







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: True crime, clowns | Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

This three-part true crime docuseries about John Wayne Gacy is the follow-up to 2019's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and if you liked that one, you'll probably like this one too. Using previously unheard audio from interviews with Gacy, it doesn't exactly provide any new information, but it does effectively bring you deeper inside the inner workings of the mind of a serial killer. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news of a member of the British Parliament's (Rupert Friend) affair goes public, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 5) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 6) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]







For fans of: Harlan Coben thrillers | Is it good?: It's fine

The latest Netflix adaptation of a novel by author Harlan Coben (previous ones include Stay Close and The Stranger) is the second Polish-language one (after The Woods). It's about a mother trying to figure out what happened to her missing teenage son, which leads to her uncovering a complex web of violence, secrets, and conspiracy in her quiet Warsaw suburb. If you like this kind of formulaic thriller, it will do the trick. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)







For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: LGBTQ+ romances, comics come to life | Is it good?: It's lovely

This cute and gentle British teen drama is based on a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that's beloved by fans of romantic coming-of-age stories. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay secondary school student who develops an unlikely friendship with Nick (Kit Connor), a jock with a kind heart who invites Charlie to join the rugby team. And their friendship just might be developing into something more. It's a sweet little show that keeps some comic book-inspired stylistic flourishes. Fans of the comic, and teen drama in general, will love it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





