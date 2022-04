Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

It's Friday, April 15. It's Good Friday and tax day and The Ultimatum is the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list, as it's been since it was released last week. Netflix has decided to go all in on reality dating shows, and it's paying off. No. 2 is the romance drama Bridgerton, whose second season is well on its way to becoming Netflix's most popular English-language show ever. No. 3 is the Barack Obama-hosted nature documentary Our Great National Parks, in which the former president gets his David Attenborough on. No. 4 is Season 5 of Better Call Saul, which was recently added to Netflix in advance of Season 6 premiering on AMC April 18. Rounding out the top 5 is the fifth and final season of USA Network crime drama Queen of the South, which has always been a PGS (Pretty Good Show).

But just because people watch a show doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 1) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Our great national parks, the voice of Barack Obama, wildlife | Is it good?: Yeah, sure!

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former president talk about sloths, this is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: When women break bad, crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

This crime series centers on a woman (Alice Braga) who falls in love with a drug cartel member and is then forced to flee her home in Mexico after he's murdered. In America, she starts her own drug empire and becomes wildly rich, but makes a ton of enemies in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 9) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]







For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: It's insane in the best way

The Spanish teen drama said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 4, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. Season 5 opens with another murder investigation (are you surprised?), which is gradually pieced together as the season unfolds. And despite the threat of death hanging over their heads, the students of Las Encinas still find time to throw huge parties, get involved in love triangles, and fight with their parents. Now that's what I call TV. (Yesterday's rank: 8)