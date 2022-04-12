Netflix has so many shows that it can be difficult to pick the right ones to watch. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list makes choosing easier by narrowing your options down to what's popular, then to what's good. On Tuesday, April 12, there's quite a bit of crossover between what's popular and what's good. The No. 1 show is the riveting reality series The Ultimatum, in which couples decide to either get married or break up. No. 2 is Bridgerton, the sexy, massively popular romance drama set in Regency London. No. 3 is the USA Network crime drama Queen of the South, which recently had its fifth and final season added to Netflix. No. 4 is Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel that's definitely as good as and maybe even better than the original. Rounding out the top 5 is the latest season of sexy Spanish teen soap Elite, which is one of Netflix's top international programs.

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 1) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: When women break bad, crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

This crime series centers on a woman (Alice Braga) who falls in love with a drug cartel member and is then forced to flee her home in Mexico after he's murdered. In America, she starts her own drug empire and becomes wildly rich, but makes a ton of enemies in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: It's insane in the best way

The Spanish teen drama said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 4, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. Season 5 opens with another murder investigation (are you surprised?), which is gradually pieced together as the season unfolds. And despite the threat of death hanging over their heads, the students of Las Encinas still find time to throw huge parties, get involved in love triangles, and fight with their parents. Now that's what I call TV. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 6) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]







For fans of: True crime, celebrities not being who they say they are | Is it good?: It's devastating

This two-part true-crime docuseries centers on the popular British radio DJ and TV star Jimmy Savile, who was accused after his death of sexually abusing hundreds of young children. Be warned that the subject matter is very, very intense. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Dr. Seuss, rhymes | Is it good?: Dr. Seuss would be like "What have you done to my creation?"

Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss' simple book about someone who doesn't want to eat green eggs and ham and his friend Sam-I-Am trying to convince him, somehow gets turned into an international spy caper in this animated series. Seems bleak. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





