Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Friday, April 1 is exactly the same as it was yesterday, all the way down the list. Romance drama mega-hit Bridgerton is still No. 1, baking competition Is It Cake? is still No. 2, grifter limited series Inventing Anna is still No. 3 almost two months after it was released, babies are still singing along to Cocomelon at No. 7, and Korean romantic comedy Business Proposal is still working in the No. 10 spot. And none of this weekend's TV releases seem likely to unseat Bridgerton from the No. 1 spot. We predict Bridgerton will stay at No. 1 until messy reality series The Ultimatum comes out on April 6.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Friday, April 1

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 3) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 4) [Shows Like Good Girls]







For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series — which starts off great with an intense first episode — never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Big Mouth | Is it good?: If you love Big Mouth, you'll like this

Anyone who watches Big Mouth knows that the hormone monsters — the unrelenting forces behind the physical changes and inexplicable moods of puberty — are the most reliably entertaining parts of the show, and now there's a whole spin-off about what those freaks get up to at their office. It's an animated workplace comedy about the creatures that populate this weird world beyond our own (depression kitties, shame wizards, lovebugs, etc.), and features returning guardian angels, Nick Kroll's Hormone Monster and Maya Rudolph's Hormone Monstress, as well as new characters played by Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Hugh Jackman, and more super famous people. In the great tradition of Big Mouth, this show is very gross and very sweet. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Stories about gaslighting, lasagnas with cucumber instead of pasta | Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better true crime docs in recent memory

Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is this true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Rom-communism | Is it good?: Sure!

In this Korean mistaken identity romantic comedy, a woman goes on a blind date posing as her friend with the intention of ghosting the guy. But then it turns out not only is he the CEO of her company, he's determined to marry her. Uh-oh! It's like lying on your job application, only worse. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





