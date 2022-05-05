Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam, The Gentlemen Miramax

For the second day in a row, the No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list is Guy Ritchie's crime comedy The Gentlemen. It's the kind of fun movie people like to watch on Netflix, and Netflix wishes it made it so bad that it's developing a series adaptation. No. 2 is U.S. Marshals, a late '90s thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Robert Downey Jr. that rocketed up the list from No. 9 yesterday. No. 3 is Rambo: Last Blood, which may end up being Sylvester Stallone's last Rambo movie. Nowhere to be seen is 365 Days: This Day, which has entirely slid off the list after a week of release. I wonder if the planned third third movie is still going to happen. It all depends on whether Netflix decides enough people watched it for what it cost to make. The 365 Days franchise doesn't seem expensive, so I think it's more likely than not to return, but I wouldn't guarantee it.

For fans of: Guy Ritchie crime comedies | Is it good?: Yeah

One of the last hit movies to come out in theaters before the pandemic, and one of the last hit movies not based on prior IP. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this bang-bang British action comedy in a return to the type of movies that put him on the map, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. The star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, who are all having a lot of fun being bad. And because the movie turned a profit, it has become IP: a Netflix series adaptation is in the works. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Rambo, baby! | Is it good?: It's lazy

Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote the screenplay) laced up John Rambo's boots again for the fifth flick in the franchise, a pointless, offensive, blood-splattered movie that sends Rambo to Mexico to rescue his adopted niece from a cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Tom Cruise fighting aliens | Is it good?: It's actually pretty good

This 2005 adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1898 novel stars Tom Cruise as a Brooklyn dock worker who has to protect his children — one of whom is played by Dakota Fanning — after aliens invade. The ending falls flat, but the rest of the movie is a good time. What can we say? Steven Spielberg knows how to make a movie about aliens. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Animals doing people things, Jack Black | Is it good?: It's not as good as the first two, but it's still good

Po (Jack Black), the snack-loving title character, has to save the world yet again. The star-studded voice cast includes Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, and Seth Rogen. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Life being like a box of chocolates | Is it good?: Everyone has their own opinion because everyone has seen it

Tom Hanks plays a simple-minded man who plays an unwitting role in some of the biggest events of the 20th Century. You know this movie, you love this movie. Even if you think it's overly sentimential hokum, you still cry when Bubba dies and when Forrest gives his speech to Jenny's grave at the end. I'm getting misty just thinking about it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Rammmmmmbooooooo | Is it good?: Ram-no

After a 20-year break, Sylvester Stallone revived the Rambo franchise in 2008 with this extraordinarily violent action movie where Rambo comes out of retirement to save some missionaries who have been captured in Myanmar. It features the actor who played the priest on The Sopranos ("A lot of it is tied up with food somehow") as one of the missionaries. It's better than Rambo: Last Blood, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Gimmicky comedies | Is it good?: If you go in with low expectations, you won't be disappointed

A man is stood up at the altar. Since the honeymoon is already paid for, he goes on the trip with his mother. You can probably predict everything that happens in this Spanish romantic comedy just from that setup. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Speculating about Marilyn Monroe | Is it good?: It's kind of exploitative

It's the year of Marilyn Monroe. Before the Ana de Armas-starring biopic Blonde comes out later this year, Netflix is serving up this documentary focused on the final weeks of the Hollywood icon's life. The previously unheard audio is the big draw, but there's more speculation than fact here. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





