If you want to watch a movie on Netflix but aren't sure where to begin your search, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a good place to start. The No. 1 movie on Tuesday, May 3 is Rambo: Last Blood, in which septuagenerian action star Sylvester Stallone stains his own legacy. No. 2 is The Gentlemen, a crime caper with a star-studded cast. No. 3 is War of the Worlds, famously a great movie right up until the end. No. 4 is Kung Fu Panda 3, the third installment of DreamWorks Animation's third-biggest franchise. Rounding out the top 5 is 365 Days: This Day, the even more incoherent sequel to the incoherent erotic thriller hit 365 Days.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Tuesday, May 3







For fans of: Rambo, baby! | Is it good?: It's lazy

Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote the screenplay) laced up John Rambo's boots again for the fifth flick in the franchise, a pointless, offensive, blood-splattered movie that sends Rambo to Mexico to rescue his adopted niece from a cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie crime comedies | Is it good?: Yeah

One of the last hit movies to come out in theaters before the pandemic, and one of the last hit movies not based on prior IP. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this bang-bang British action comedy in a return to the type of movies that put him on the map, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. The star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, who are all having a lot of fun being bad. And because the movie turned a profit, it has become IP: a Netflix series adaptation is in the works. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Tom Cruise fighting aliens | Is it good?: It's actually pretty good

This 2005 adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1898 novel stars Tom Cruise as a Brooklyn dock worker who has to protect his children — one of whom is played by Dakota Fanning — after aliens invade. The ending falls flat, but the rest of the movie is a good time. What can we say? Steven Spielberg knows how to make a movie about aliens. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Animals doing people things, Jack Black | Is it good?: It's not as good as the first two, but it's still good

Po (Jack Black), the snack-loving title character, has to save the world yet again. The star-studded voice cast includes Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, and Seth Rogen. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The first 365 Days | Is it good?: LOL no

Poland's answer to 50 Shades of Grey gets its 50 Shades Darker with this soapy sequel. The movie follows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) — who survived the accident at the end of the first film, obviously! — and her gangster husband Massimo (Michele Morrone) as they adjust to married life and contemplate various infidelities. Mafia life sure isn't what it used to be. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Gimmicky comedies | Is it good?: If you go in with low expectations, you won't be disappointed

A man is stood up at the altar. Since the honeymoon is already paid for, he goes on the trip with his mother. You can probably predict everything that happens in this Spanish romantic comedy just from that setup. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Rammmmmmbooooooo | Is it good?: Ram-no

After a 20-year break, Sylvester Stallone revived the Rambo franchise in 2008 with this extraordinarily violent action movie where Rambo comes out of retirement to save some missionaries who have been captured in Myanmar. It features the actor who played the priest on The Sopranos ("A lot of it is tied up with food somehow") as one of the missionaries. It's better than Rambo: Last Blood, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Speculating about Marilyn Monroe | Is it good?: It's kind of exploitative

It's the year of Marilyn Monroe. Before the Ana de Armas-starring biopic Blonde comes out later this year, Netflix is serving up this documentary focused on the final weeks of the Hollywood icon's life. The previously unheard audio is the big draw, but there's more speculation than fact here. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Action movies based on real historical events | Is it good?: It's fine

Netflix's latest paint-by-numbers action movie is based on a true story, so it checks a lot of Netflix's favorite boxes. Silverton Siege retells a memorable event in anti-apartheid history: In Silverton, Pretoria, in 1980, a group of freedom fighters took hostages in a bank and demanded the release of Nelson Mandela. It's a pretty conventional movie, but if you're not familiar with the story, you might still be reeled in. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





