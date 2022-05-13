Keith Boyle, Our Father Netflix

It's Friday, May 13th. If you don't feel like watching a Friday the 13th movie, you could watch something from Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list. The No. 1 movie on the list today is Our Father, a disturbing true crime documentary about a fertility doctor who secretly impregnated his patients with his own sperm. No. 2 is Operation Mincemeat, a historical drama about a crazy plan cooked up by some British intelligence officers to trick Nazis during World War II. No. 3 is Den if Thieves, a heist thriller starring Gerard Butler at his Gerard Butler-iest. The Fugitive sequel U.S. Marshals and goofy kids' comedy Marmaduke round out the top 5.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: 23andMe, evil doctors | Is it good?: It's so unsettling

Netflix churns out true crime documentaries faster than you can even say true crime, but Our Father is particularly chilling, in a Rosemary's Baby sort of way. It all starts with a woman taking a DNA test, which informs her that she has dozens of half-siblings and that they're all actually the children of a fertility doctor, who spent years secretly impregnating patients with his own sperm. Gross and terrifying. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: World War II, tricking Nazis, Tom Wambsgans | Is it good?: Yeah

On Succession, Matthew Macfadyen does such a pitch-perfect impression of a sad Midwestern man that it's easy to forget he's actually British, so allow this film to be your reminder. A mustachioed Macfadyen stars alongside Colin Firth in this World War II drama based on the true story of two intelligence officers who devised an elaborate scheme to throw the Nazis off their plan to invade Sicily. Their plan involved a corpse washing up on the Spanish coast, armed with fake documents that would be intercepted by Nazi spies. I love when history's weird. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Low-effort animated movies | Is it good?: Not at all

The long-running comic strip Marmaduke gets a fart joke-heavy animated adaptation that features Pete Davidson, of all people, as the voice of the titular goofy Great Dane. It's a bad movie, but kids might like it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Adam Sandlerification, the way Ben Stiller says "I will put you to sleep" | Is it good?: Honestly, it's still great

Netflix users love absolutely nothing more than they love an Adam Sandler comedy. This is one of the classic ones, starring Sandler as a failed ice hockey player who joins a golf tournament in order to win enough money to buy his grandmother a house. The best part is easily Ben Stiller, who plays a perfect, hammy, handlebar mustache-wearing villain. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Paul Rudd absolutely killing it in supporting roles | Is it good?: It's so funny

Jason Segel wrote the screenplay and stars in this classic of the era when Judd Apatow was on an incredible hot streak. Segel plays a composer who takes a vacation to try to get over getting dumped by his actress girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), but Sarah and her new boyfriend, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), are staying at the same hotel. This was America's introduction to Russell Brand, and also his peak. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Biopics, sports icons | Is it good?: The movie's fine, but Boseman is excellent

The late Chadwick Boseman was the go-to biopic guy for a while, and in this one he plays Jackie Robinson, who was famously the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball. It also has a great supporting cast in Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Andre Holland, and Christopher Meloni. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Life being like a box of chocolates | Is it good?: Everyone has their own opinion because everyone has seen it

Tom Hanks plays a simple-minded man who plays an unwitting role in some of the biggest events of the 20th Century. You know this movie, you love this movie. Even if you think it's overly sentimential hokum, you still cry when Bubba dies and when Forrest gives his speech to Jenny's grave at the end. I'm getting misty just thinking about it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Old school buddy cop comedies, but in French | Is it good?: It's just fine

In this sequel to 2012's On the Other Side of the Tracks (you definitely don't need to have seen the original to watch this), Lupin's Omar Sy stars as one half a classically mismatched cop duo (Laurent Lafitte plays his partner) who start investigating a drug deal that leads to them uncovering a criminal conspiracy. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





