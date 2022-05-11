Laurent Lafitte and Omar Sy, The Takedown Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

The No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list on Wednesday, May 11 for the fourth day in a row is U.S. Marshals, the inferior but not-terrible sequel to The Fugitive, one of the best thrillers of the '90s. You can tell Netflix subscribers that U.S. Marshals isn't as good, and their response will be "I don't care." No. 2 is the heist thriller Den of Thieves, and No. 3 is French buddy cop comedy The Takedown, which star's Lupin's Omar Sy. It's been the same top 3 since Monday. The children's movie Marmaduke and the Adam Sandler comedy classic Happy Gilmore round out the top 5.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Wednesday, May 11







For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Old school buddy cop comedies, but in French | Is it good?: It's just fine

In this sequel to 2012's On the Other Side of the Tracks (you definitely don't need to have seen the original to watch this), Lupin's Omar Sy stars as one half a classically mismatched cop duo (Laurent Lafitte plays his partner) who start investigating a drug deal that leads to them uncovering a criminal conspiracy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Low-effort animated movies | Is it good?: Not at all

The long-running comic strip Marmaduke gets a fart joke-heavy animated adaptation that features Pete Davidson, of all people, as the voice of the titular goofy Great Dane. It's a bad movie, but kids might like it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Adam Sandlerification, the way Ben Stiller says "I will put you to sleep" | Is it good?: Honestly, it's still great

Netflix users love absolutely nothing more than they love an Adam Sandler comedy. This is one of the classic ones, starring Sandler as a failed ice hockey player who joins a golf tournament in order to win enough money to buy his grandmother a house. The best part is easily Ben Stiller, who plays a perfect, hammy, handlebar mustache-wearing villain. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Teen romance, Dermot Mulroney | Is it good?: Uhhh, no

While staying with her father the summer before going to college, a teen girl who loves school and can't sleep (relatable!) meets a carefree, mysterious boy in her nighttime travels. He shows her that there's a whole world beyond homework, and she pushes him to open up more. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Paul Rudd absolutely killing it in supporting roles | Is it good?: It's so funny

Jason Segel wrote the screenplay and stars in this classic of the era when Judd Apatow was on an incredible hot streak. Segel plays a composer who takes a vacation to try to get over getting dumped by his actress girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), but Sarah and her new boyfriend, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), are staying at the same hotel. This was America's introduction to Russell Brand, and also his peak. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Biopics, sports icons | Is it good?: The movie's fine, but Boseman is excellent

The late Chadwick Boseman was the go-to biopic guy for a while, and in this one he plays Jackie Robinson, who was famously the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball. It also has a great supporting cast in Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Andre Holland, and Christopher Meloni. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Life being like a box of chocolates | Is it good?: Everyone has their own opinion because everyone has seen it

Tom Hanks plays a simple-minded man who plays an unwitting role in some of the biggest events of the 20th Century. You know this movie, you love this movie. Even if you think it's overly sentimential hokum, you still cry when Bubba dies and when Forrest gives his speech to Jenny's grave at the end. I'm getting misty just thinking about it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie crime comedies | Is it good?: Yeah

One of the last hit movies to come out in theaters before the pandemic, and one of the last hit movies not based on prior IP. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this bang-bang British action comedy in a return to the type of movies that put him on the map, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. The star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, who are all having a lot of fun being bad. And because the movie turned a profit, it has become IP: a Netflix series adaptation is in the works. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





