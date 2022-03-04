Leighton Meester and Ziad Bakri, The Weekend Away Ivan Sardi/Netflix

It's Friday night! If you're staying in, you could pretend you're on vacation with The Weekend Away, the new No. 1 film on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Friday, March 4. The thriller stars Leighton Meester as a woman trying to find her missing friend in Croatia. It's unseated Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming from the top spot. Shrek 2, the sequel to Shrek (or as I like to call it, Donkey), is at No. 3. Against the Ice, an Arctic adventure written by and starring Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is at No. 4. Battleship, the 2012 box office flop that features Rihanna's acting debut, rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Friday, March 4







For fans of: Gone girls, Gone Girl, bad vacations | Is it good?: A Leighton Meester vehicle is never a bad thing, as clunky as this often is

The latest addition to the ever-expanding catalog of movies about women who mysteriously go missing (like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, to name just two), this one stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester as Beth, a new mother who gets convinced to go on a girls' trip to Croatia. After a night of partying, one of the women disappears, leaving Beth questioning everything as she tries to find out what really happened to her friend. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Watching Jaime Lannister battle the elements | Is it good?: It's fine

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in this survival drama based on the true story of two Danish explorers in 1909 who set out on an expedition through the dangerous, icy terrain of Greenland. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Rihanna, board games, the military | Is it good?: Nope

Someone had the idea to turn Battleship, famously a board game, into a movie, and Rihanna agreed to star in it. The film follows a group of American and Japanese warship crews who have to battle aliens that are trying to destroy the world. It was 2012, baby! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, communicating with spirits | Is it good?: It's ridiculous and cute in a 2005 way

Don't you kind of wish Mark Ruffalo would go back to doing rom-coms? This one is no 13 Going on 30, but its plot is somehow kookier: Ruffalo plays a widower who finds that his new apartment is haunted by the spirit of its former occupant (Reese Witherspoon). That situation is complicated enough, but then he starts to fall in love with her. Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Chadwick Boseman, New York City thrillers | Is it good?: It should be better than it is

The late Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective who shuts down every bridge and tunnel in and out of Manhattan in order to catch a pair of cop killers. It has a strong premise and an exceptional cast that includes Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons, but a muddled script keeps in from delivering on its potential. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, do I? Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Fictional but realistic depictions of pandemics lol | Is it good?: It is, but do you really want to watch it?

The movie that freaked everyone out at the beginning of the pandemic is back. It's about the spread of an airborne virus and the efforts of doctors and researchers to try to stop it. In 2011, it was a chilling "what if?" movie. In 2022, it's a "well, this part really did happen like that, but that part was totally different in real life" movie. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

