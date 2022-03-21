Netflix has so many movies that picking the right one to watch sometimes feels impossible. We're here to help you make a decision. By focusing on what's good on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart, our guide to the most popular movies on Netflix can help narrow down your options and guide you to streaming bliss. The No. 1 movie on Netflix on Monday, March 21, is the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi action comedy The Adam Project, which has been in the top spot since it was released over a week ago. No. 2 is Black Crab, a Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace. No. 3 is feel-good family movie Rescued by Ruby, which is about a state trooper and the badly behaved police dog he won't give up on. No. 4 is Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones, which is one of Neeson's better action outings. Windfall, a new thriller Netflix describes as "Hitchcockian," rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Monday, March 21







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Post-apocalyptic wars, ice skating, Swedish accents | Is it good?: It's grim and gripping

Noomi Rapace stars in this dystopian thriller about soldiers who embark on a mission to transport a mysterious package across an archipelago locked in sea ice. The catch is that they can only move at night and they can only get across the ice by skating. Creepy and crafty. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Dog movies, cop movies | Is it good?: If you like movies about dogs and cops becoming friends, sure

A state trooper (Grant Gustin) with a dream of joining the K-9 unit takes in a badly behaved shelter dog named Ruby, and if you can believe it, they form an unlikely bond. This would be a good double feature with the Channing Tatum movie Dog. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Liam Neeson, cops who have feelings | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

Liam Neeson stars as a former NYPD officer turned private detective whose latest case requires him to hunt down the people who killed a drug trafficker's (Dan Stevens) wife. As he uncovers more details, he discovers that the crime is just one part of a larger, more dangerous web of murders and sets out to stop the men responsible. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Jesse "Never Been in a Bad Movie" Plemons, psychological thrillers

A small, excellent cast consisting of Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons stars in this claustrophobic single-location thriller Netflix describes as "Hitchcockian." A rich guy (Plemons) and his wife (Collins) arrive at their vacation home while a man (Segel) is robbing it. He takes them hostage, and things get psychological. The characters don't have names, only "CEO," "Wife," and "Nobody," so you know this is a movie about ideas, man. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Gerry Buttz | Is it good?: It's really bad

In the second installment in the Has Fallen franchise, Secret Service agent Gerard Butler has to rescue the president after he's kidnapped by terrorists. You know the drill. Even for this type of lunkheaded action movie, London Has Fallen has exceptionally bad, reactionary politics. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 10)





