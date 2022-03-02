Tyler Perry, A Madea Homecoming Charles Bergmann / Tyler Perry Studios

Yesterday was the first of the month, which means Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, March 2 has a lot of new stuff on it that just got added to the streaming service. New titles on the list include the No. 2, 3, and 4 movies, which are Shrek 2, Peter Berg's Michael Bay-esque Battleship, and the Mark Ruffalo-Reese Witherspoon rom-com Just Like Heaven, respectively. Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming is still at No. 1. The movie brings the popular character to the world's biggest streaming service for her first Netflix Original. Rounding out the top 5 is French corrupt cop thriller flick Restless.

For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Rihanna, board games, the military | Is it good?: Nope

Someone had the idea to turn Battleship, famously a board game, into a movie, and Rihanna agreed to star in it. The film follows a group of American and Japanese warship crews who have to battle aliens that are trying to destroy the world. It was 2012, baby! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, communicating with spirits | Is it good?: It's ridiculous and cute in a 2005 way

Don't you kind of wish Mark Ruffalo would go back to doing rom-coms? This one is no 13 Going on 30, but its plot is somehow kookier: Ruffalo plays a widower who finds that his new apartment is haunted by the spirit of its former occupant (Reese Witherspoon). That situation is complicated enough, but then he starts to fall in love with her. Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Cop-on-cop crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

In this French action-thriller, a corrupt cop covers up a murder, only to have his life spin out of control when he's threatened and blackmailed by an even more corrupt cop. There are literally no good guys here! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Chadwick Boseman, New York City thrillers | Is it good?: It should be better than it is

The late Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective who shuts down every bridge and tunnel in and out of Manhattan in order to catch a pair of cop killers. It has a strong premise and an exceptional cast that includes Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons, but a muddled script keeps in from delivering on its potential. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Those goldang little Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Fictional but realistic depictions of pandemics lol | Is it good?: It is, but do you really want to watch it?

The movie that freaked everyone out at the beginning of the pandemic is back. It's about the spread of an airborne virus and the efforts of doctors and researchers to try to stop it. In 2011, it was a chilling "what if?" movie. In 2022, it's a "well, this part really did happen like that, but that part was totally different in real life" movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

