The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.

For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Liam Neeson, cops who have feelings | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

Liam Neeson stars as a former NYPD officer turned private detective whose latest case requires him to hunt down the people who killed a drug trafficker's (Dan Stevens) wife. As he uncovers more details, he discovers that the crime is just one part of a larger, more dangerous web of murders and sets out to stop the men responsible. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Gerry Buttz | Is it good?: It's really bad

In the second installment in the Has Fallen franchise, Secret Service agent Gerard Butler has to rescue the president after he's kidnapped by terrorists. You know the drill. Even for this type of lunkheaded action movie, London Has Fallen has exceptionally bad, reactionary politics. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Marine snipers, Mark Wahlberg | Is it good?: It gets the bang-bang job done

Mark Wahlberg stars as elite sniper Bob Lee Swagger, who gets framed for an assassination and goes on the run as he tries to bring down the people responsible and clear his name. Does he uncover a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the top? You know it! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: World War II movies, Christopher Nolan's unique role in culture | Is it good?: Very

This 2017 epic war movie comes from writer-director Christoper Nolan, the last director allowed to make $100 million theatrically released blockbusters that are his own original ideas. He gets to do it because he makes movies like Dunkirk, a thrillingly immersive, structurally inventive, and emotionally moving movie about the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940, a turning point in the British war effort. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Blackjack, smart people using their powers for scammy stuff | Is it good?: Not really

This is a based-on-a-true-story heist drama that would be a Hulu limited series if it were made today. But it wasn't made today; it came out in 2008, before we knew how bad of a person Kevin Spacey is. If you can still stomach watching him, he plays an MIT professor who runs a team of brilliant students who count cards at Las Vegas casinos and make big money doing it — which is very not allowed! It's a good premise, but the movie focuses on the least interesting parts of the story. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





