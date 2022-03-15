Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project Netflix

Ryan Reynolds-led movie The Adam Project is poised to be one of Netflix's biggest movies since its last Ryan Reynolds movie, Red Notice. The sci-fi action comedy is No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, March 15. Nos. 2 and 3 are Shrek and Shrek 2, a one-two punch of ogre and donkey. No. 4 is Shooter, a thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a sniper who comes out of retirement to get revenge and clear his name, you know how it goes. Dramedy Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Marine snipers, Mark Wahlberg | Is it good?: It gets the bang-bang job done

Mark Wahlberg stars as elite sniper Bob Lee Swagger, who gets framed for an assassination and goes on the run as he tries to bring down the people responsible and clear his name. Does he uncover a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the top? You know it! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: World War II movies, Christopher Nolan's unique role in culture | Is it good?: Very

This 2017 epic war movie comes from writer-director Christoper Nolan, the last director allowed to make $100 million theatrically released blockbusters that are his own original ideas. He gets to do it because he makes movies like Dunkirk, a thrillingly immersive, structurally inventive, and emotionally moving movie about the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940, a turning point in the British war effort. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Inspirational sports dramas, Samuel L. Jackson in starring roles | Is it good?: It's formulaic, but the formula works

Samuel L. Jackson stars as the basketball coach at a high school in an impoverished neighborhood who makes his athletically gifted but at-risk players sign contracts stipulating that they will maintain decent GPAs, or else they're off the team. It's an uplifting story of tough love that's based on a true story. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: World War II movies | Is it good?: It's powerful and historically respectful

This Danish drama tells the story of a tragic bombing in occupied Copenhagen in 1945 when the British air force bombed the city and accidentally killed numerous innocent civilians, including children. It's hard to not watch this movie without thinking about Ukraine right now. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Blackjack, smart people using their powers for scammy stuff | Is it good?: Not really

This is a based-on-a-true-story heist drama that would be a Hulu limited series if it were made today. But it wasn't made today; it came out in 2008, before we knew how bad of a person Kevin Spacey is. If you can still stomach watching him, he plays an MIT professor who runs a team of brilliant students who count cards at Las Vegas casinos and make big money doing it — which is very not allowed! It's a good premise, but the movie focuses on the least interesting parts of the story. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





