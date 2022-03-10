Shrek 2 Dreamworks

Sometimes Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart has two movies from the same franchise right next to each other. Today, Thursday, March 10, is one of those times. Shrek 2 is at No. 2, and the first Shrek is at No. 3. No. 1 is Shooter, the 2007 Mark Wahlberg sniper action movie, which jumped three places from yesterday to reach the top spot. No. 4 is The Weekend Away, a new missing person thriller that stars Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester. Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, the first Netflix Original Madea movie, rounds out the top 5. Further down the list, there are two prison-set Stephen King adaptations directed by Frank Darabont, The Green Mile at No. 8 and The Shawshank Redemption at No. 10. So you could say there are two sets of movies from the same franchise on the list.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Thursday, March 10







For fans of: Marine snipers, Mark Wahlberg | Is it good?: It gets the bang-bang job done

Mark Wahlberg stars as elite sniper Bob Lee Swagger, who gets framed for an assassination and goes on the run as he tries to bring down the people responsible and clear his name. Does he uncover a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the top? You know it! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now







For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Gone girls, Gone Girl, bad vacations | Is it good?: A Leighton Meester vehicle is never a bad thing, as clunky as this often is

The latest addition to the ever-expanding catalog of movies about women who mysteriously go missing (like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, to name just two), this one stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester as Beth, a new mother who gets convinced to go on a girls' trip to Croatia. After a night of partying, one of the women disappears, leaving Beth questioning everything as she tries to find out what really happened to her friend. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Inspirational sports dramas, Samuel L. Jackson in starring roles | Is it good?: It's formulaic, but the formula works

Samuel L. Jackson stars as the basketball coach at a high school in an impoverished neighborhood who makes his athletically gifted but at-risk players sign contracts stipulating that they will maintain decent GPAs, or else they're off the team. It's an uplifting story of tough love that's based on a true story. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Blackjack, smart people using their powers for scammy stuff | Is it good?: Not really

This is a based-on-a-true-story heist drama that would be a Hulu limited series if it were made today. But it wasn't made today; it came out in 2008, before we knew how bad Kevin Spacey was. If you can still stomach watching him, he plays an MIT professor who runs a team of brilliant students who count cards at Las Vegas casinos and make big money doing it — which is very not allowed! It's a good premise, but the movie focuses on the least interesting parts of the story. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Shawshank Redemption, crying | Is it good?: Yes

This Stephen King adaptation is a supernatural, tear-jerking prison drama about a death row prison guard (Tom Hanks) and a Christlike prisoner named John Coffey (the late Michael Clarke Duncan). It comes from writer-director Frank Darabont, who also made The Shawshank Redemption, and was nominated for Best Picture in 1999. Remember, it's over three hours long, so make sure to pace yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Daring escapes, Morgan Freeman narration | Is it good?: You know it

This 1994 prison drama is still, to this day, IMDb users' favorite movie. That rating is a reflection of its popularity more than its quality, but it is a great old-fashioned Hollywood drama, with well-earned sentimentality and great performances. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





