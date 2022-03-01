Tyler Perry, A Madea Homecoming Charles Bergmann / Tyler Perry Studios

Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 1 is a mix of kid stuff, not-for-kids stuff, and French stuff. No. 1 is Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, which brings the popular character to the world's biggest streaming service for her first Netflix Original. No. 2 is French thriller Restless, which is, how you say, action packed. No. 3 and No. 4 are Despicable Me movies, which are leaving Netflix at the end of the month. The riveting if uneven true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Tuesday, March 1







For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Cop-on-cop crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

In this French action-thriller, a corrupt cop covers up a murder, only to have his life spin out of control when he's threatened and blackmailed by an even more corrupt cop. There are literally no good guys here! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Those goldang little Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Bill Murray, the classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaeden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Texas, chainsaws, reboots | Is it good?: You should maybe watch it just to see how bad it is

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again, and this time Leatherface is taking on influencers. When a group of rich, idealistic young people arrive in the devastated Texas town of Harlow with the intention of gentrifying it, they quickly learn that a family of chainsaw wielding maniacs don't plan on letting that happen. It's somehow even worse than that sounds. Neither the confusing, half-baked social commentary nor the Halloween 2018-influenced revival of an original character add anything to the movie. If anyone was asking for a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, they weren't asking for this. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Documentaries about corruption, righteous anger | Is it good?: Absolutely

This important documentary is about how pressure from Wall Street and a negligent corporate culture led to airplane manufacturer Boeing putting an unsafe plane, the 737 MAX, on the market, which led to two crashes and 346 deaths in the span of a few months in 2018 and 2019. It's an American story of greed and corporate malfeasance and the quest for justice, as the family members of the victims take on one of the world's largest corporations. If you feel like getting enraged, this doc will do it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10







For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Non-Marvelified Chris Hemsworth | Is it good?: It was misunderstood at the time, but it's actually excellent

The great Michael Mann directs this action-thriller about a hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who's released from prison in order to help a team of American and Chinese agents hunt down a cyberterrorist. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





