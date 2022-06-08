Tim Wong and Elsa Pataky, Interceptor Brook Rushton/Netflix

The No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, June 8 is Interceptor, a high-kicking action movie filmed on a single set to keep costs down. It's been in the top spot since June 4. No. 2 is The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's first outing as Peter Parker. No. 3 is Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, the fourth film in the franchise, and one of the best. No. 4 is We Die Young, a crime drama featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Epic romance Titanic rounds out the top 5. And for the first time in almost a month, comedy hit Senior Year is out of the Top 10.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Girlbossing, the U.S. military | Is it good?: It's as good as a pulpy action movie can be

Interceptor has a classic military movie set-up: When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands, an Army captain (Elsa Pataky) uses her tactical training to stop it before it's too late. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Tom Cruise risking his life for stunts | Is it good?: Is the Burj Khalifa the tallest building in the world?

Mission: Impossible 4 aka Ghost Protocol aka the funniest title for an action movie ever aka the one where Tom Cruise climbs the exterior of the world's tallest building aka the one where they attempted to pass the baton to Jeremy Renner but there's no replacing Tom Cruise. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Geezer teasers | Is it good?: It is not

Jean-Claude Van Damme is billed as the star of this crime drama, but he's only actually in a little bit of it, playing a mute, traumatized veteran who helps a young teenage boy escape the MS-13 gang in Washington, D.C. before he gets in too deep. It's a pretty cliched movie you can skip unless you really love the Muscles from Brussels. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Young Leo, memes about how Jack could have fit on that door | Is it good?: It's as amazing now as it was then

James Cameron's epic tale of doomed love aboard the world's largest ocean liner is Hollywood filmmaking at its finest. It made all the money and won all the awards and it deserved to, because it's perfect. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The most annoying sound in the world | Is it good?: Yes and Yesser

This juvenile comedy classic stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as a pair of nitwits inadvertently wreaking havoc on everyone they meet during a misguided cross-country road trip. It is one of three movies that came out in 1994 that established Jim Carrey as the biggest comedy star in the world (the others were Ace Ventura and The Mask). This is the best of the three. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Tension, having mixed feelings about the Army | Is it good?: It deserved its Best Picture win

Speaking of Jeremy Renner, this is the movie that made his career, and still the best performance he's ever given. He plays Sgt. First Class William James, an adrenaline-addicted bomb disposal expert whose reckless methods put his team at risk. Kathryn Bigelow's film is widely considered to be the best movie made so far about the war in Iraq. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Espionage, Tom Cruise | Is it good?: Is Jean Reno's real name Juan Moreno y Herrera–Jiménez?

The original 1996 Mission: Impossible actually isn't original at all; it's based on a TV series from the '60s, a fact that's easy to forget because the franchise has become so closely associated with Tom Cruise. This M:I film is more of a traditional spy thriller than an action spectacle and doesn't have the super-stunts that the franchise became famous for. But it's still awesome. Remember when he blew up the fish tank? (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Loving lamps | Is it good?: It's a classic

Anchorman takes us back to a bygone era: the time before Adam McKay pivoted to auteurism. McKay directed this comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as a pompous news anchor who clashes with his female cohost, played by Christina Applegate. If you were alive in the early 2000s, you couldn't escape the constant barrage of people quoting this movie. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Cave people, dated CGI | Is it good?: It's really bad

A big, brainless, entirely special effects-driven movie about a woolly mammoth hunter. It's totally historically inaccurate and very forgettable. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





