If there's one thing Netflix subscribers love, it's dumb action movies. That's why Interceptor, a movie about a high-kicking military intelligence officer that was filmed on a single set to keep costs down, is the No. 1 movie on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Monday, June 6. Behind it at No. 2 is The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's first outing as Peter Parker. No. 3 is crime drama We Die Young, another dumb action movie, and No. 4 is comedy classic Anchorman. Rounding out the top 5 is psychological thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: Girlbossing, the U.S. military | Is it good?: It's as good as a pulpy action movie can be

Interceptor has a classic military movie set-up: When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands, an Army captain (Elsa Pataky) uses her tactical training to stop it before it's too late. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Geezer teasers | Is it good?: It is not

Jean-Claude Van Damme is billed as the star of this crime drama, but he's only actually in a little bit of it, playing a mute, traumatized veteran who helps a young teenage boy escape the MS-13 gang in Washington, D.C. before he gets in too deep. It's a pretty cliched movie you can skip unless you really love the Muscles from Brussels. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Loving lamps | Is it good?: It's a classic

Anchorman takes us back to a bygone era: the time before Adam McKay pivoted to auteurism. McKay directed this comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as a pompous news anchor who clashes with his female cohost, played by Christina Applegate. If you were alive in the early 2000s, you couldn't escape the constant barrage of people quoting this movie. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: David Cronenberg as an actor | Is it good?: Yes

This thriller is set at a motel in Ontario, so it's sort of like a dark Schitt's Creek. It's about a woman who returns home to the small town where she believes she witnessed a kidnapping when she was a child, a crime that's never been solved and may not have even happened. It's a solid little slow-burn thriller with a fun supporting performance from legendary director and occasional actor David Cronenberg. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The most annoying sound in the world | Is it good?: Yes and Yesser

This juvenile comedy classic stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as a pair of nitwits inadvertently wreaking havoc on everyone they meet during a misguided cross-country road trip. It is one of three movies that came out in 1994 that established Jim Carrey as the biggest comedy star in the world (the others were Ace Ventura and The Mask). This is the best of the three. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Tom Cruise risking his life for stunts | Is it good?: Is the Burj Khalifa the tallest building in the world?

Mission: Impossible 4 aka Ghost Protocol aka the funniest title for an action movie ever aka the one where Tom Cruise climbs the exterior of the world's tallest building aka the one where they attempted to pass the baton to Jeremy Renner but there's no replacing Tom Cruise. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Tension, having mixed feelings about the Army | Is it good?: It deserved its Best Picture win

Speaking of Jeremy Renner, this is the movie that made his career, and still the best performance he's ever given. He plays Sgt. First Class William James, an adrenaline-addicted bomb disposal expert whose reckless methods put his team at risk. Kathryn Bigelow's film is widely considered to be the best movie made so far about the war in Iraq. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Simple Life, cowboy hats, ranches | Is it good?: It's definitely not Netflix's worst original rom-com

Victoria Justice plays a Los Angeles sommelier who tries to secure a new client by traveling to Australia to work on their farm, doing manual labor for the first time in her life. And as if that weren't crazy enough, she also strikes up a bond with the hot ranch hand (Adam Demos). I wonder how this one will work out. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





